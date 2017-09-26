Russia Alarmed by U.S. Army Warfare ‘Handbook'

The Russian Embassy in the United States is alarmed by the U.S. Army’s new warfare “handbook” on countering the threat of Russian forces, an embassy spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The so-called “Russian New Generation Warfare Handbook” spells out Russian forces’ capabilities and calls for an immediate improvement of its own capacities to counter the threat. It focuses on tactics and strategies Russia employs in Ukraine, such as hybrid warfare and the use of proxy forces, in addition to conventional forces.

Russian Embassy spokesman Nikolai Lakhonin noted that the U.S. Army’s handbook “imagines the possibility of military clashes between U.S. and Russian armed forces.”

“This can only be imagined in a terrible delirium!” he said in comments on the embassy’s Facebook page.

“This evidence of training the U.S. troops for direct conflict with Russia looks very alarming, especially in the current and already difficult situation in European security.”