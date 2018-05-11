News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 11 2018 - 11:05
By Reuters

Russia, After Netanyahu Visit, Backs off Syria S-300 Missile Supplies

Wikicommons

Russia is not in talks with the Syrian government about supplying advanced S-300 ground-to-air missiles and does not think they are needed, the Izvestia daily cited a top Kremlin aide as saying on Friday, in an apparent U-turn by Moscow.

The comments, by Vladimir Kozhin, an aide to President Vladimir Putin who oversees Russian military assistance to other countries, follow a visit to Moscow by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, who has been lobbying Putin hard not to transfer the missiles.

Russia last month hinted it would supply the weapons to Assad, over Israeli objections, after Western military strikes on Syria. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the strikes had removed any moral obligation Russia had to withhold the missiles and Russia's Kommersant daily cited unnamed military sources as saying deliveries might begin imminently.

Read More
Russia Slams Western Attack on Syria as Undermining Peace

But Kozhin's comments, made so soon after Netanyahu's Moscow talks with Putin, suggest the Israeli leader's lobbying efforts have, for the time being, paid off.

"For now, we're not talking about any deliveries of new modern (air defense) systems," Izvestia cited Kozhin as saying when asked about the possibility of supplying Syria with S-300s.

The Syrian military already had "everything it needed," Kozhin added.

Israel has made repeated efforts to persuade Moscow not to sell the S-300s to Syria, as it fears this would hinder its aerial capabilities against arms shipments to Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah. Israel has carried out scores of air strikes against suspected shipments.

On Thursday, Israel said it had attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory. S-300s could have significantly complicated the Israeli strikes.

Read More
Israel Informed Russia Ahead of Strikes in Syria Following Netanyahu-Putin Meeting

The missile system, originally developed by the Soviet military, but since modernized and available in several versions with significantly different capabilities, fires missiles from trucks and is designed to shoot down military aircraft and short and medium-range ballistic missiles.

Though since been superseded by the more modern S-400 system, the S-300s are still regarded as highly potent and outstrip anything that the Syrian government currently has.

Syria currently relies on a mixture of less advanced Russian-made anti-aircraft systems to defend its air space.

Russian media on Friday were actively circulating a video released by the Israeli military which showed an Israeli missile destroying one such system -- a Russian-made Pantsir S-1 air defense battery -- on Thursday in Syria.

U.S., Russia Clash at U.N. Over Chemical Weapons Attacks in Syria
News
April 11 2018
U.S., Russia Clash at U.N. Over Chemical Weapons Attacks in Syria
Any U.S. Missiles Fired at Syria Will Be Shot Down, Russian Ambassador Warns
News
April 11 2018
Any U.S. Missiles Fired at Syria Will Be Shot Down, Russian Ambassador Warns
Russian Media Whips Up U.S. War Scare With Bomb Shelter Food Tips
News
April 11 2018
Russian Media Whips Up U.S. War Scare With Bomb Shelter Food Tips

Latest news

Russia Knocked Out of Eurovision Contest in Semi-Finals
News
May 11 2018
Russia Knocked Out of Eurovision Contest in Semi-Finals
Man Who Stabbed Moscow Radio Journalist Confined to Mental Institution
News
May 11 2018
Man Who Stabbed Moscow Radio Journalist Confined to Mental Institution
Moscow Theater Director Suffers Heart Attack During Embezzlement Court Hearing
News
May 11 2018
Moscow Theater Director Suffers Heart Attack During Embezzlement Court Hearing
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox