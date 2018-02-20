News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 20 2018 - 16:02

Russia Admits to 'Dozens' of Casualties in Syria Clashes

Henry Patton / Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has admitted that “several dozens” of its nationals were injured in recent clashes with U.S.-led forces in Syria, days after acknowledging five deaths in the battle.

Russian casualty numbers in the Feb. 7 U.S. airstrikes in Deir Ezzor vary widely, with some outlets claiming that up to 200 Russian mercenaries were killed while attempting to take over a Syrian oil refinery. While the Kremlin has repeatedly denied having any connection to the fighters, the Foreign Ministry said last week that five Russian citizens had “presumably” been killed.

Read More
Russia Acknowledges Possible Syria Deaths as Evidence of Mercenary Fatalities Mounts

“The recent military clashes, in no way involving Russian servicemen or service equipment, resulted in the deaths of citizens of Russia and the CIS [former Soviet republics], as already mentioned,” the ministry said in an online statement Tuesday.

“There are also several dozens wounded,” it added, without specifying exact numbers.

The statement appears to confirm media reports last week that said scores of Russian mercenaries were being treated at Russian military hospitals. 

“They were helped in returning to Russia where, to our knowledge, they are undergoing treatment in various medical institutions,” the Foreign Ministry said in Tuesday’s statement. 

The ministry repeated that the fighters had traveled to Syria “on their own volition and for various purposes.”

“It’s not for the Foreign Ministry to judge the competence and legality of their decisions,” it added.

Turkish Onslaught in Syria Gives Putin Another Victory Headache
News
Jan. 22 2018
Turkish Onslaught in Syria Gives Putin Another Victory Headache
Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use
News
Jan. 24 2018
Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use
Putin's Syria Peace Conference Boycotted by Assad Opponents
News
Jan. 30 2018
Putin's Syria Peace Conference Boycotted by Assad Opponents

Latest news

Mueller Charges Oligarch German Khan's Son-in-Law in Russia Probe
News
Feb. 20 2018
Mueller Charges Oligarch German Khan's Son-in-Law in Russia Probe
First Ever Russian Curling Medal Could be Stripped After Doping Allegations
News
Feb. 20 2018
First Ever Russian Curling Medal Could be Stripped After Doping Allegations
Russia Becomes Ukraine's Biggest Trading Partner in 2017
News
Feb. 20 2018
Russia Becomes Ukraine's Biggest Trading Partner in 2017

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox