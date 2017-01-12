Russia
1 hour ago Russia Says It Plans to Pivot From Nuclear Deterrence, Avoiding Trump's Arms Race
2 hours ago Over One Million Russian Criminals in 2016
3 hours ago Iconic Landmark to Be Transferred to Russian Orthodox Church
1 hour ago Russia Says It Plans to Pivot From Nuclear Deterrence, Avoiding Trump's Arms Race
2 hours ago Over One Million Russian Criminals in 2016
3 hours ago Iconic Landmark to Be Transferred to Russian Orthodox Church

Russia Admits Sending New Planes to Syria, Insists It Is Still Withdrawing

Jan 12, 2017 — 17:30
— Update: 17:59

Russia Admits Sending New Planes to Syria, Insists It Is Still Withdrawing

Jan 12, 2017 — 17:30
— Update: 17:59
Defense Ministry

On Jan. 12 Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed sending new combat aircraft to Syria, but insisted that Moscow was adhering to a recent ceasefire agreement under which Russia will withdraw its military contingents.

President Vladimir Putin ordered a reduction in forces sent to Syria at the end of December, following a cease-fire agreement with Iran and Turkey in Syria. The first evidence of a withdrawal came last week when Russia ordered its aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov to return home.

But on Jan. 11, two unidentified U.S. officials told Fox News that Russia was adding new forces to its airbase in Syria – specifically, four Su-25 ground attack jets.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed the deployment, but slammed the report as “a propaganda hoax."

“As part of the planned rotation of aircraft [in Syria], four Su-25 planes recently joined the Russian Air Group at the Khmeimim airbase,” Konashenkov told reporters. 

Despite the Kuznetsov's widely cited withdrawal, Russia's predominantly ground-based aerial campaign suggests that Moscow's military presence may continue.

World
Russian War Fleet Heads Home After 'Completing Syria Mission'
Opinion
The New Axis: Russia, Turkey and Iran Take Over Syria
World
Putin Announces Ceasefire in Syria
World
Syria May Be Divided Into Spheres of Influence: Reports

Russia Is No Nirvana: How Yogis Are Becoming a Persecuted Minority

An innocuous blend of gymnastics and Eastern philosophy increasingly popular with Russians has found itself the latest target of a series of repressive laws aimed ...

Russia Is No Nirvana: How Yogis Are Becoming a Persecuted Minority

An innocuous blend of gymnastics and Eastern philosophy increasingly popular with Russians has found itself the latest target of a series of repressive laws aimed ...

Russia Is No Nirvana: How Yogis Are Becoming a Persecuted Minority

An innocuous blend of gymnastics and Eastern philosophy increasingly popular with Russians has found itself the latest target of a series of repressive laws aimed ...

Exhibition

Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Jan. 29

Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more

Read more

By Konstantin von Eggert
Konstantin von Eggert
By Konstantin von Eggert

Trump’s Unflappable Texan Is in for a World of Chaos (Op-ed)

By Konstantin von Eggert
By Konstantin von Eggert
The new job will require Rex Tillerson to leave the traditional corporate comfort zone of rational calculations and well-established facts.

Kremlin Museums; Yoga on Trial; Chechen Cinema; Hacking Scandal

Muchnik's Picks: Masha i Medvedi, Meydeleh and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The longest weekend of the year is over, but the city of Moscow is still half-asleep. The roads are semi-empty and everyone is preparing to celebrate another holiday – the quirky Old New Year's Eve. So it's no wonder that most gigs this weekend are played by popular Russian bands.

Muchnik's Picks: Masha i Medvedi, Meydeleh and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The longest weekend of the year is over, but the city of Moscow is still half-asleep. The roads are semi-empty and everyone is preparing to celebrate another holiday – the quirky Old New Year's Eve. So it's no wonder that most gigs this weekend are played by popular Russian bands.

Muchnik's Picks: Masha i Medvedi, Meydeleh and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The longest weekend of the year is over, but the city of Moscow is still half-asleep. The roads are semi-empty and everyone is preparing to celebrate another holiday – the quirky Old New Year's Eve. So it's no wonder that most gigs this weekend are played by popular Russian bands.

Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon

3 days, 8 hours ago
Moscow's bicycle lovers took to the streets for the capital's annual winter cycle marathon this weekend, despite freezing temperatures of minus 28 degrees Celsius. The ...

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

No Beacon On the Hill: Trump's Win in the Mirror of the Soviet Collapse

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Russia’s rulers are of course convinced that smart intelligence work did play a major role in the collapse of the Soviet Union. ...

Hacked Off: The Cyber Scandal Will Undermine Trump's Russian Reset

Both the president-elect and the Kremlin want the hacking issue to die. It won't.

Golden Skepticism

In what has become a growing trend, the dossier has ...

Hacked Off: The Cyber Scandal Will Undermine Trump's Russian Reset

23 hours ago
Both the president-elect and the Kremlin want the hacking issue to die. It won't.
Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

Golden Skepticism

In what has become a growing trend, the dossier has provoked reactions from commentators typically critical ...

Bill Decriminalizing Domestic Violence Passes First Reading in Russian Parliament

A bill decriminalizing domestic violence has passed its first reading in Russia's State Duma. Some 368 ...

