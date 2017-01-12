Russia Admits Sending New Planes to Syria, Insists It Is Still Withdrawing

Russian TV Channel Dozhd Suspended in Ukraine
4 hours ago
Independent Russian television channel Dozhd has been suspended in Ukraine after repeatedly showing Crimea as part of Russia.
Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials
Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more
Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon
Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions
Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more