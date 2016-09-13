Russia Adds Salt to Western Food Embargo

Russia is to boycott Western imports of salt, the Kremlin announced in a statement Tuesday.

The embargo, which will come into effect from Nov. 1, will add to the long list of Western food products currently banned in Russia, which include fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, milk and dairy.

The Kremlin announced that it would boycott food imports from the U.S., EU, Australia, Canada and Norway in August 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in June, extending the embargo until the end of 2017.

The boycott has hit Russian consumers hard, with food prices soaring by 31 percent in the last two years, Russia’s Economic Development Ministry announced in August.

The move was in response to sanctions placed on Moscow for the annexation of Crimea and its ongoing role in the Ukrainian conflict. The EU voted on Sept. 7 to extend the sanctions, which include travel bans and asset freezes for a number of prominent Russian figures and companies.











