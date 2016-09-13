Russia Adds Salt to Western Food Embargo

13 hours ago
Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.
1 day agoMoscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat
Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush of dry ice and pumping music. Finding Schrödinger’s Cat might seem like the end of your cocktail quest, but when you’re settled in the playful basement bar-laboratory, you’ll realize the game isn’t over yet.
1 day agoMoscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat
Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush of dry ice and pumping music. Finding Schrödinger’s Cat might seem like the end of your cocktail quest, but when you’re settled in the playful basement ...
1 day ago
1 day agoTeeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film
Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing ...
3 days ago
3 days ago
5 hours agoInvestigators Confirm Egypt Plane Crash as Terrorist Attack — Report
5 hours agoInvestigators Confirm Egypt Plane Crash as Terrorist Attack — Report
3 hours agoSurveillance Whistleblower Snowden Critiques Kremlin Anti-Terror Policy