News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 09 2018 - 10:05

Russia Accuses U.S. of 'Trampling' International Law in Backing Out of Iran Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Russia has accused the United States of “trampling” international law by opting out of a comprehensive nuclear agreement with Iran.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.The 2015 agreement, worked out by the United States and five other world powers including Russia and Iran, lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program.

Read More
Why Russia Wants the Iran Nuclear Deal (Op-ed)

“We are extremely concerned that the United States is once again acting contrary to the opinion of most states and exclusively in its own self-serving and opportunistic interests, grossly trampling the norms of international law,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The ministry’s statement accused Washington of “intractability” and called its criticism of the nuclear deal a “front to settle political accounts” with Tehran, though it did not criticize Trump by name.

In a televised address from the White House, Trump said that he would reimpose U.S. economic sanctions on Iran to undermine "a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made."

Trump's decision puts the Korean peninsula peace process in doubt, Yevgeny Serebrennikov, first deputy head of the defence and security committee in the Russian Upper House of Parliament, told the RIA news agency.

Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s envoy to the European Union, was quoted separately by RIA as saying that Russia will continue its efforts to keep the Iran nuclear deal functioning.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Russia to Honor Iran Nuclear Deal So Long as Others Do – Report
News
May 04 2018
Russia to Honor Iran Nuclear Deal So Long as Others Do – Report
Closer Russia-Iran Ties If U.S. Exits Nuclear Deal – Official
News
May 04 2018
Closer Russia-Iran Ties If U.S. Exits Nuclear Deal – Official
Why Russia Wants the Iran Nuclear Deal (Op-ed)
Opinion
May 08 2018
Why Russia Wants the Iran Nuclear Deal (Op-ed)

Latest news

Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup
Business
May 09 2018
Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup
'We Defeated Hitler, We’ll Defeat Putin': 23 Activists Arrested at Moscow Victory Day Parade
News
May 09 2018
'We Defeated Hitler, We’ll Defeat Putin': 23 Activists Arrested at Moscow Victory Day Parade
Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students
News
May 09 2018
Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox