Russia Accuses U.S. Senators of Trying to Meddle in Interpol Election
Alexander Prokopchuk (Valery Sharifulin / TASS)
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a statement by a group of U.S. senators opposing the election of a Russian candidate to head international police organization Interpol amounted to election meddling.
Interpol is due to elect a new head on Nov. 21 and four U.S. senators, including Marco Rubio, published a joint statement on Monday urging the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to oppose the candidacy of Russia's Alexander Prokopchuk.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "... This is probably a certain kind of interference in the electoral process of an international organization."
