News
Nov. 20 2018 - 13:11
By Reuters

Russia Accuses U.S. Senators of Trying to Meddle in Interpol Election

Alexander Prokopchuk (Valery Sharifulin / TASS)

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a statement by a group of U.S. senators opposing the election of a Russian candidate to head international police organization Interpol amounted to election meddling.

Interpol is due to elect a new head on Nov. 21 and four U.S. senators, including Marco Rubio, published a joint statement on Monday urging the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to oppose the candidacy of Russia's Alexander Prokopchuk.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "... This is probably a certain kind of interference in the electoral process of an international organization."

