The U.S. has illegally removed Russia’s archives from its seized consulate in San Francisco, risking retaliation from Moscow, Russia’s Embassy in the U.S. said.

U.S. State Department officials searched the Russian general consulate in San Francisco in October after Russian diplomatic staff wеre forced to vacate the property on Washington’s orders.



One day before the consulate was set to close last month, witnesses and local media saw plumes of smoke coming out of the consulate building. Moscow described the smoke as the result of efforts to "preserve the building," which included the throwing away of garbage. Some commentators, however, speculated that consulate staff was burning paperwork.