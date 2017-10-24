Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
43 minutes ago Moscow Gang Accused of 'Purging' Homeless People Sentenced
46 minutes ago Radio Station Publishes Security Footage of Man Who Stabbed Russian Radio Host
1 hour ago Russia Accuses U.S. of Stealing Seized San Francisco Consulate Archives
Russia
Moscow Gang Accused of 'Purging' Homeless People Sentenced
Russia
Radio Station Publishes Security Footage of Man Who Stabbed Russian Radio Host
Russia
Ekho Moskvy Editor Felgenhauer Expected to Survive Stabbing Attack
Russia
Russia's Journalism Union Blames State TV For Stabbing Attack on Editor
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia Accuses U.S. of Stealing Seized San Francisco Consulate Archives

Oct 24, 2017 — 09:14
— Update: 10:12

Russia Accuses U.S. of Stealing Seized San Francisco Consulate Archives

Oct 24, 2017 — 09:14
— Update: 10:12
Stephen Lam / Reuters

The U.S. has illegally removed Russia’s archives from its seized consulate in San Francisco, risking retaliation from Moscow, Russia’s Embassy in the U.S. said.

U.S. State Department officials searched the Russian general consulate in San Francisco in October after Russian diplomatic staff wеre forced to vacate the property on Washington’s orders.

One day before the consulate was set to close last month, witnesses and local media saw plumes of smoke coming out of the consulate building. Moscow described the smoke as the result of efforts to "preserve the building," which included the throwing away of garbage. Some commentators, however, speculated that consulate staff was burning paperwork.

See also: San Francisco Air Pollution Watchdog Could Punish Russian Consulate for Burning Garbage

The Russian Embassy in Washington said late on Monday that it was prevented by U.S. officials from clearing its archives from the consulate before it closed on Sept. 2.  

“Instead, they have packed the archives on their own and moved them to Washington,” the embassy said in an English-language statement on Facebook. The embassy warned the move has “paved a way for similar actions towards the U.S. missions in Russia."

The archives were returned to the Russian Embassy in Washington on Monday, Oct. 23, the statement said.

Russia was ordered to vacate its San Francisco consulate and two other consular annexes after Moscow instructed the U.S. to reduce its diplomatic mission by hundreds of people. The demand followed a U.S. vote to tighten sanctions on Russia.

Moscow called the move a response to the previous U.S. administration’s seizure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats in December 2016 over allegations of election interference.

Related
World
U.S. Vows to Return Flags From Seized Russian Consulate
Russia
Russia Protests Flag Removal at Seized San Francisco Consulate
World
U.S. Denies Breaking Into Seized Russian Consulate
World
Russia Threatens to Retaliate Against U.S. Seizure of San Francisco Consulate
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+