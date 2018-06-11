News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 11 2018 - 16:06

Russia Accuses U.S. of Staging Another Chemical Attack in Syria

Russian Ministry of Defence

The Russian military has warned that the United States is helping Syrian rebels stage a chemical weapons attack against civilians, which it claims will be used as cover to carry out airstrikes against government targets.

The Russian military has a history of issuing pre-emptive statements accusing anti-government forces of laying the groundwork for so-called “false flag” operations to invite U.S. airstrikes. President Vladimir Putin rejected Syria’s involvement in a deadly, suspected chemical attack in 2017, and Russia again dismissed another suspected poison gas attack in April 2018 as “staged.”

Read More
Russia Denies Syria Airstrike

In a statement carried by Interfax on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the anti-government Free Syrian Army rebels had brought chlorine canisters to the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor. The goal, according to the ministry, was that videos of the aftermath would be used to “justify” U.S. airstrikes and a rebel offensive.

“The Russian Defense Ministry warns that using these provocations to destabilize the situation in Syria is unacceptable,” said spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov. 

Members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have warned of an increased use of chemical weapons, particularly in Syria. Some expressed frustration at OPCW’s inability to lay blame when attacks were carried out with banned munitions.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Majority of Russians Fear Syria May Lead to WWIII, Poll Says
News
May 16 2018
Majority of Russians Fear Syria May Lead to WWIII, Poll Says
Only 14% of Russian Airstrikes in Syria Hit Islamic State Targets, Report Says
News
May 16 2018
Only 14% of Russian Airstrikes in Syria Hit Islamic State Targets, Report Says
Putin Says Russian Frigates With Cruise Missiles 'on Permanent Standby' Over Syria Threat
News
May 16 2018
Putin Says Russian Frigates With Cruise Missiles 'on Permanent Standby' Over Syria Threat

Latest news

U.S. Slaps More Sanctions on Russians Over Hacking
News
June 11 2018
U.S. Slaps More Sanctions on Russians Over Hacking
Football Star Salah Poses for Controversial Photo-op With Chechnya’s Kadyrov
News
June 11 2018
Football Star Salah Poses for Controversial Photo-op With Chechnya’s Kadyrov
Volgograd Workers Raise Alarm Over Mass Layoffs
News
June 11 2018
Volgograd Workers Raise Alarm Over Mass Layoffs

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox