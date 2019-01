Russia has slammed the United States for “shameless” interference in cash-strapped Venezuela as the country’s leader kicked off a second presidential term this week.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in on Thursday, defying critics in the United States and Latin America. The United States decried a "usurpation of power," and Venezuela's opposition-run Congress called Maduro a dictator in charge of a “de facto” government.

“Washington's shameless unconstitutional formation of alternative government structures ... represents an overt encroachment on the sovereignty of Venezuela,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website Friday.

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions targeting a Venezuelan currency exchange network scheme that siphoned off billions of dollars to corrupt insiders of the Venezuelan government.