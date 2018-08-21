Russia Accuses U.S. of Impeding Syrian Refugees' Return

Russia will help Lebanon return refugees to neighbouring Syria, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, accusing the United States of impeding the general repatriation process by declining to assist in Syria's reconstruction.

Lavrov also called on opposition groups in the rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib to distance themselves from the Nusra Front group, formerly the local branch of al Qaeda.

The province was hit by a wave of air strikes and shelling earlier this month, in a possible prelude to a government offensive to regain control.

"We agreed that Lebanon should not be the subject of foreign interference, a pawn in geopolitical games, or a hostage of the Syrian crisis and its negative consequences such as the problem of Syrian refugees," Lavrov said after talks with his visiting Lebanese counterpart, Gebran Bassil.

According to the U.N.’s refugee agency, nearly 5.5 million Syrians have fled abroad to escape the country's war.

Lebanon hosts more than 1 million Syrian refugees, equal to more than a quarter of its population, and Bassil told reporters Beirut saw no reason for refugees to remain on its territory.