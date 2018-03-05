Russia Accuses U.S. of Flouting UN Resolution in Syria Amid Eastern Ghouta Battle

Reuters — Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that Washington was flouting a UN resolution on Syria by failing to stop rebels it controlled from launching daily attacks on the Syrian army in eastern Ghouta and shelling Damascus.

Moscow was responding to a UN allegation on Sunday that Russian aircraft had flown bombing missions over the besieged eastern Ghouta region in defiance of a United Nations ceasefire.

The ministry said Washington was the one breaching the UN resolution, saying it had done nothing to stop rebel shelling of Damascus from eastern Ghouta in which civilians had been killed.