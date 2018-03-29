News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 29 2018 - 10:03

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Hijacking Crimean Fishing Vessel in 'Violation of International Law'

Russian security services have accused Ukrainian border guards of hijacking a Crimean fishing vessel, calling the move a “flagrant violation of international law.” 

Ukrainian border guards detained the Russian-flagged fishing vessel and its crew of 10 in the Sea of Azov on Sunday, March 25, on charges of illegally crossing the border. Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, a move that was met with sanctions and widespread condemnation in the international community.

Ukraine Preparing An 'Attack of the Drones' on Crimea — Russian Deputy

The Crimea office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has charged the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with hijacking over the incident, senior Crimean administration official Igor Mikhailichenko told the state-run TASS news agency on Wednesday. 

The vessel’s owner has appealed for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to ensure the safety of its crew of Russian nationals, Interfax reported Tuesday.

