Russia Accuses Google of Meddling in Upcoming Elections

Russian authorities have accused Google of interference in upcoming regional and municipal elections by allowing opposition leader Alexei Navalny to buy advertising space on YouTube for his videos urging supporters not to vote for officials who are in favor of controversial pension reform.

Voters in several regions go to the polls on Sept. 9 to elect governors, deputies and members of local legislative assemblies. Navalny, who is serving a 30 day jail sentence for participating in anti-government protests earlier this year, has called for election day protests against government plans to raise the retirement age.

The Central Election Commission (CEC), General Prosecutor’s Office, and state media regulator Roskomnadzor sent written complaints to Google over Navalny’s election-related YouTube ads, local news wires reported Monday.

Google purchased YouTube in 2006.

“Mr. Navalny buys advertising tools from Google to put out information about a political mass event on Election Day, Sept. 9, on YouTube,” said CEC member Alexander Klyukin according to Interfax.

Navalny’s website devoted to the unpopular proposal to raise the retirement age urges viewers: “Don’t vote for officials who support the [pension] reform.”