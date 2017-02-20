Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

Inside A Hacker’s Mind
4 hours ago
Fifteen years ago, Sergei Pavlovich was a leading player in Russian-language cyber-crime. Today, he suggests electoral systems are ripe for abuse.
Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more
East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'
Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective
The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more