Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
18 minutes ago Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup
1 hour ago More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days
2 hours ago Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions
World
More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days
World
Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia
World
Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels
World
6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
18 minutes ago Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup
1 hour ago More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days
2 hours ago Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

Feb 20, 2017 — 15:24
— Update: 15:42

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

Feb 20, 2017 — 15:24
— Update: 15:42
Risto Bozovic / AP

The Russian government has been accused of backing a coup in Montenegro in a bid to stop the country from joining NATO.

Special Prosecutor Milivoje Katnich claimed that the Kremlin supported a failed plot to assassinate former Montenegrin Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic just before the country's presidential elections last year.

Police had previously pinned the coup on “pro-Russian nationalists” who wished to replace Djukanovic with a Moscow-friendly alternative. Twenty-five people — mainly Serbian nationals — have been arrested so far on suspicion of planning to storm the country's parliament building while dressed as police officers in October 2016. Authorities are currently searching for two Russians in relation to the coup.

Katnich went a step further when he accused the Russian authorities of actively backing the plot. “We had evidence that Russian nationalist structures were behind [the plot], but now we also know that Russian state bodies were involved at a certain level,” Katnic told local television channel RTCG on Sunday. “Russian authorities must investigate which bodies are involved and open a criminal trial.”

Read More: Russia Launches Operation 'Anyone But Macron'

Allegations of Russia's involvement in the coup had been reported by Britain's Telegraph newspaper on Sunday. The news outlet said that British government sources had also backed claims of Russian involvement in the Montenegrin coup.

The Kremlin has denied the allegations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the Telegraph article another unfounded accusation against [Russians] and our country.”

He said that the allegations were merely the latest in a line of “unsubstantiated” stories, that include Russian cyber-attacks against Western institutions, interfering in U.S. elections, and cultivating ties with U.S. President Donald Trump prior to his election.

Related
World
More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days
Business
Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions
World
Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

Inside A Hacker’s Mind

4 hours ago

Fifteen years ago, Sergei Pavlovich was a leading player in Russian-language cyber-crime. Today, he suggests electoral systems are ripe for abuse.

1 hour ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

2 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

5 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 day ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

2 days ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

1 hour ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

2 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

5 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 hour ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

2 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

5 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

2 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

5 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

57 minutes ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
57 minutes ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Print edition — 4 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

3 days ago
Photographer Frank Herfort, who grew up in East Germany, has worked as a commercial photographer in Moscow for years.

1 day, 22 hours ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 days, 21 hours ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

2 days, 21 hours ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

3 hours ago

Ladies' Man

3 hours ago

Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

3 hours ago

Ladies' Man

3 hours ago

Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

3 hours ago

Ladies' Man

3 hours ago

Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

23 hours ago

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until mid-April.

see more

23 hours ago

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until mid-April.

2 days ago

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference Feb. 16 that was exceptional even by his standards. At times his statements sounded a ...

23 hours ago

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until mid-April.

New issue — 4 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Taking It Slow, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

You’d think I’d be used to Moscow winters by now, but by mid-February I’m like a big balloon with a slow leak, ...

2 days ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

3 days ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

3 days ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

3 days ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

3 days ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

3 days ago

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

Mon. Feb. 20

More events
The Russian Novel Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
The Price Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Rocco Cinema

2 days ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

3 days ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

3 days ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

3 days ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

3 days ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

3 days ago

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

1 day ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

2 days ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

2 days ago
U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference Feb. 16 that was exceptional even by his standards. At times his statements sounded a ...

Sounding It Out

2 days ago
Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring ...

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

2 days ago
U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference Feb. 16 that was exceptional even by his standards. At ...
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Sounding It Out

Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring the sonic possibilities of the former ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. ...

Most Read

Ladies' Man

Inside A Hacker’s Mind

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+