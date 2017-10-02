Russians Are Becoming Less Afraid of Terrorist Attacks - Poll

Fewer Russians are afraid of falling victim to terrorist attacks five months after the deadly St. Petersburg metro bombing, a new Levada Center poll showed on Monday.

Sixteen people died after a homemade explosive detonated in the St. Petersburg subway on April 3. Levada’s survey in the aftermath of the attack revealed that 30 percent of those polled were gravely fearful of dying in a terrorist attack, while nearly half were somewhat fearful.

Monday’s poll indicates that 16 percent fear a terrorist attack could take their lives.

Of the 1,600 respondents surveyed between Sept. 15 and Sept. 19, another 16 percent said that more terrorist attacks are certain to occur on Russian soil. More than half said that new attacks are likely.