Russia Threatens to Retaliate Against U.S. Seizure of San Francisco Consulate
Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed for 20 Days Over Protests
The Russia Investigation: All the Latest Updates
Russians Are Becoming Less Afraid of Terrorist Attacks - Poll

Oct 2, 2017 — 11:43
Russians Are Becoming Less Afraid of Terrorist Attacks - Poll

Oct 2, 2017 — 11:43
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

Fewer Russians are afraid of falling victim to terrorist attacks five months after the deadly St. Petersburg metro bombing, a new Levada Center poll showed on Monday.

Sixteen people died after a homemade explosive detonated in the St. Petersburg subway on April 3. Levada’s survey in the aftermath of the attack revealed that 30 percent of those polled were gravely fearful of dying in a terrorist attack, while nearly half were somewhat fearful.

Monday’s poll indicates that 16 percent fear a terrorist attack could take their lives.

Of the 1,600 respondents surveyed between Sept. 15 and Sept. 19, another 16 percent said that more terrorist attacks are certain to occur on Russian soil. More than half said that new attacks are likely.

The Bomb Scares Sweeping Russia, Explained

The poll was carried out in 137 towns and cities across 48 Russian regions.

In April, nearly one-third of those polled said future terrorist attacks were very likely to hit Russia. Half said they saw new attacks as somewhat likely.

Fear of falling prey to terrorism peaked at 42 percent in 1999. Then, explosions that demolished apartment buildings in Moscow, Buynaksk and Volgodonsk killed nearly 300 people.

