Rusal Is Said to Plan First Woman CEO as Deripaska Steps Down

(Bloomberg) — United Co. Rusal will name finance head Alexandra Bouriko as chief executive officer, the first time a woman will lead one of Russia’s largest commodity companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Billionaire Oleg Deripaska is stepping down as CEO of Rusal and president of En+ Group Plc as part of a broader reshuffle, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the appointments will be announced after the Rusal board meets Feb. 22. En+ CEO Maxim Sokov will take the role as president and Rusal CEO Vladislav Soloviev will become CEO of En+.