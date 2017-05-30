RT Editor-in-Chief Responds to Macron 'Propaganda' Accusations

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russian state news organization RT, has responded to accusations that RT is a source of anti-Western propaganda.

French President Emmanuel Macron described Russian news outlets Sputnik and RT as “agents of influence” May 28 after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Simonyan responded saying that by the French President's logic, all Western media should be "thrown out of Russia."

"We were not against Macron," the editor added in reference to her channel's coverage of recent French elections, "were simply were not for Macron."