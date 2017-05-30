RT Editor-in-Chief Responds to Macron 'Propaganda' Accusations

Russia
May 30, 2017 — 15:50
May 30, 2017 — 15:50
Editor-in-chief of Russia Today Margarita Simonyan Anton Novoderezhnkin / TASS

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russian state news organization RT,  has responded to accusations that RT is a source of anti-Western propaganda.

French President Emmanuel Macron described Russian news outlets Sputnik and RT as “agents of influence” May 28 after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Simonyan responded saying that by the French President's logic, all Western media should be "thrown out of Russia."

"We were not against Macron," the editor added in reference to her channel's coverage of recent French elections, "were simply were not for Macron."

During the French presidential elections, both RT and Sputnik were banned from Macron’s electoral headquarters after an alleged smear campaign against the candidate. In February Sputnik labeled Macron a puppet of U.S. elites. The news organization also implied that Macron was gay.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that RT and Sputnik are "agents of influence." Credit: France 24 / YouTube

