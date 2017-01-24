Russia
Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia
Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud
Russia a 'Serious Player' After Syria Operation — Ex-German Foreign Minister
Putin and Trump Want to Team Up, but That's Not Going to Be Easy
Russia a 'Serious Player' After Syria Operation — Ex-German Foreign Minister
The 'U.S. Spy' Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too
Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity
Russia Today Reporter Charged With Rioting in Washington D.C.

Jan 24, 2017 — 17:00
Update: Jan. 24 2017 — 15:45

Russia Today Reporter Charged With Rioting in Washington D.C.

Jan 24, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: Jan. 24 2017 — 15:45
Bricks thrown by protestors rest at the feet of police officers during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. John Minchillo / AP

A reporter working for the Russian foreign-language network Russia Today (RT) was arrested and charged with rioting in Washington D.C., the British newspaper the Guardian reports.

If convicted, RT reporter Alexander Rubenstein faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Rubenstein was covering protests during the inauguration of Donald Trump last Friday when he was arrested along with Vocativ journalist Evan Engel, who faces the same charge. 

Both individuals were later released from custody, and a hearing in the Supreme Court of the District of Columbia has been scheduled for mid-February. 

During the protests, a group of individuals dressed in black shattered windows of restaurants and cars. Six police officers were reportedly injured. Police used tear gas and pepper spray against violent protesters, however, the majority of the protesters were peaceful. 

