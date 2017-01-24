Russia Today Reporter Charged With Rioting in Washington D.C.

A reporter working for the Russian foreign-language network Russia Today (RT) was arrested and charged with rioting in Washington D.C., the British newspaper the Guardian reports.



If convicted, RT reporter Alexander Rubenstein faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Rubenstein was covering protests during the inauguration of Donald Trump last Friday when he was arrested along with Vocativ journalist Evan Engel, who faces the same charge.