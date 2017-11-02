RT Editor and Russian Central Bank Chief Rank on Forbes' Powerful Women List

Nabiullina, who ranked 49th on the list — one place above celebrity singer Beyonce Knowles— is known as a cautious reformer and is widely credited with helping Russia through an economically turbulent period due to low oil prices and sanctions.

A Forbes list of the world’s most powerful women includes the controversial editor of RT Margarita Simonyan and the head of Russia’s Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina.

"Nabiullina's cautious approach has helped entice investors to buy the ruble,” Forbes says. "She still has Putin's ear, though she may be facing an internal battle against the use of bitcoin."

Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Russia’s state channel RT, came in 52. RT has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years for propagandizing the Kremlin’s viewpoints abroad.

Twitter last month announced it was dropping advertising from RT and Sputnik over concerns of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.