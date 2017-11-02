News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
43 minutes ago Residents of Lake Baikal Have Begun Feeding Dead Seals to Their Dogs
46 minutes ago Russian Women Are Politically Alienated, Gender Gap Report Shows
50 minutes ago Digital 'Hit List' Exposes Thousands of the Kremlin's Favorite Hacking Targets
News
Residents of Lake Baikal Have Begun Feeding Dead Seals to Their Dogs
News
Russian Women Are Politically Alienated, Gender Gap Report Shows
News
Digital 'Hit List' Exposes Thousands of the Kremlin's Favorite Hacking Targets
News
Russian Senators Warn Companies Against Advertising on Twitter
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

RT Editor and Russian Central Bank Chief Rank on Forbes' Powerful Women List

Nov 2, 2017 — 10:24
— Update: 10:44

RT Editor and Russian Central Bank Chief Rank on Forbes' Powerful Women List

Nov 2, 2017 — 10:24
— Update: 10:44
Margarita Simonyan, Elvira Nabiullina / MT

A Forbes list of the world’s most powerful women includes the controversial editor of RT Margarita Simonyan and the head of Russia’s Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina.

Nabiullina, who ranked 49th on the list — one place above celebrity singer Beyonce Knowles— is known as a cautious reformer and is widely credited with helping Russia through an economically turbulent period due to low oil prices and sanctions. 

See also: Twitter Drops Advertising From Kremlin-Funded Sites Sputnik and RT

"Nabiullina's cautious approach has helped entice investors to buy the ruble,” Forbes says. "She still has Putin's ear, though she may be facing an internal battle against the use of bitcoin." 

Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Russia’s state channel RT, came in 52. RT has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years for propagandizing the Kremlin’s viewpoints abroad. 

Twitter last month announced it was dropping advertising from RT and Sputnik over concerns of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

Related
City
Moscow Authorities Bar Navalny Rallies on Putin’s Birthday
News
St. Petersburg Police Ordered to Crack Down on Navalny Rallies on Putin's Birthday
Opinion
Alexei Navalny’s Permanent Revolution
News
Alexei Navalny's Mass Protests, Live
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+