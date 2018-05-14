News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 14 2018 - 13:05

Rosneft Signs New Oil Export Deal to Europe Despite Sanctions Threat

Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft has signed a contract with a subsidiary of French oil major Total to export more oil to Europe despite Western sanctions.

Speculation has been growing that companies working with Rosneft might have to reconsider deals after the United States imposed major new sanctions against Russia last month. In March, Exxon Mobil Corp cited Western sanctions first imposed in 2014 in announcing that it would exit some joint ventures with Rosneft.

Read More
Exxon to Quit Russian Oil Ventures Frozen by U.S. Sanctions

Rosneft announced Monday it would supply between 4.8 million and 10.8 million metric tons of crude oil to Germany under a two-year deal with Total’s Swiss-based subsidiary.

“As part of international crude trading development and maintaining supplies through high-marginal channels, the Company concluded a contract with TOTAL OIL TRADING SA to supply crude via the Druzhba [Friendship] pipeline,” Rosneft said in its first-quarter operating results.

A late 2016 output-cutting agreement with the global organization of oil exporters has caused Rosneft’s oil and gas condensate production to drop by 1.2 percent in the first three months of 2018.

Eni, one of Europe’s biggest importers of Russian gas, extended a cooperation agreement with Rosneft last year to explore the Barents and Black Seas and to consider further opportunities together.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Abramovich Donates $500M to Jewish Causes Over 2 Decades
News
May 01 2018
Abramovich Donates $500M to Jewish Causes Over 2 Decades

Latest news

Liberal Economist Kudrin Accepts Post to Monitor Russian Government Expenditure
News
May 14 2018
Liberal Economist Kudrin Accepts Post to Monitor Russian Government Expenditure
Russian Senators Accuse U.S. of Attempting to Keep Putin From the Presidency
News
May 14 2018
Russian Senators Accuse U.S. of Attempting to Keep Putin From the Presidency
Russian Region, Rushing to Finish World Cup Stadium, Offers Food for Work
News
May 14 2018
Russian Region, Rushing to Finish World Cup Stadium, Offers Food for Work

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox