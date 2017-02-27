Rosneft to Sell Local Oil Assets to Chechnya

Opposition Activist Dadin Finally Released From Prison, Vows to Continue Fight
23 hours ago
The release came after a delay of several days as court paperwork made its way to penal colony in western Siberia
Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...
Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before
Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more
Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa
Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions
Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more