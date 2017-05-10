Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout

Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme
Russian cell phone operator MTS will be the first company to start storing users' data under controversial new anti-terror laws.
Bolshoi Theater Orchestra soloists perform Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms. Beethoven Hall.
Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)
Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.
Roman Samgin’s new staging starring Igor Bochkin and Yelena Yakovleva
Roman Samgin stages Ken Ludwig's comedy "Moon Over Buffalo" with Igor Bochkin and Yelena Yakovleva in the leads. The play centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950's, who at the moment are playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac in rep in Buffalo, New York with 5 actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George's dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of The Scarlet Pimpernel.