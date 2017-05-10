Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout

Top managers at Russian oil company Rosneft will see their bonuses skyrocket by 9,900 percent for the first quarter of 2017.

Rosneft executives will receive a 1.5 billion ruble ($25.8 million) bonus, one hundred times more than the same period in 2016, Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported Wednesday. The sum also equals more than half of the total executive bonuses received in 2016.

The decision comes despite a small slump in the company's revenue, which fell from 1,485 billion rubles ($25.6 billion) in the final quarter of 2016 to 1,410 billion rubles ($24.3 billion) in the first quarter of this year.