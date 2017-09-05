Rosneft CEO Sechin Taped Ulyukayev Conversations in FSB Bribe Sting

The CEO of Russia’s largest oil company secretly recorded conversations with former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev as part of a sting operation, a Moscow court heard on Tuesday.

Transcripts of the recordings were read out by state prosecutors during a court hearing on Tuesday, the Mediazona news site reported.

“Here, take it. Put it inside and let’s go,” the transcript cited Sechin as saying, as he reportedly handed Ulyukayev a $2 million bribe.

Ulyukayev faces 15 years in prison for allegedly exacting a bribe from Sechin to approve Rosneft’s purchase of a majority stake in Bashneft, another oil company. Sechin reportedly played a leading role in the sting operation.

In a phone conversation recorded by Sechin earlier on Nov. 14, the two officials agreed to meet later that day to address Sechin’s “many accumulated questions” about the deal.

Reading from a conversation transcript, the prosecutor quoted Sechin as saying, “take the basket.”



Ulyukayev was detained at Rosneft's office with a bag full of marked bills half an hour after the set meeting time.