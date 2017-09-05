Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Rosneft CEO Sechin Taped Ulyukayev Conversations in FSB Bribe Sting
5 hours ago Almost Half of Russians Think Syrian Campaign Should End — Poll
9 hours ago Putin Warns of North Korea Threat But Criticizes Sanctions
Russia
Almost Half of Russians Think Syrian Campaign Should End — Poll
Russia
How Telegram Channeled Russia’s Political Intrigue
Russia
Putin Warns of North Korea Threat But Criticizes Sanctions
Russia
Putin Denies Embezzlement Case Is Attempt to Silence Serebrennikov
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Rosneft CEO Sechin Taped Ulyukayev Conversations in FSB Bribe Sting

Sep 5, 2017 — 20:17
— Update: 20:15

Rosneft CEO Sechin Taped Ulyukayev Conversations in FSB Bribe Sting

Sep 5, 2017 — 20:17
— Update: 20:15
Alexei Ulyukaev Nikerichev Andrei / Moskva News Agency

The CEO of Russia’s largest oil company secretly recorded conversations with former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev as part of a sting operation, a Moscow court heard on Tuesday.

Transcripts of the recordings were read out by state prosecutors during a court hearing on Tuesday, the Mediazona news site reported.

“Here, take it. Put it inside and let’s go,” the transcript cited Sechin as saying, as he reportedly handed Ulyukayev a $2 million bribe.

Ulyukayev faces 15 years in prison for allegedly exacting a bribe from Sechin to approve Rosneft’s purchase of a majority stake in Bashneft, another oil company. Sechin reportedly played a leading role in the sting operation.

In a phone conversation recorded by Sechin earlier on Nov. 14, the two officials agreed to meet later that day to address Sechin’s “many accumulated questions” about the deal.

Reading from a conversation transcript, the prosecutor quoted Sechin as saying, “take the basket.”

Ulyukayev was detained at Rosneft's office with a bag full of marked bills half an hour after the set meeting time.

Read more: 'What the Hell Is Going On?' Russia Reacts to Shock Detention of Economy Minister

The former minister believed he was being gifted a fruit basket with wine and sausages rather than a $2 million bribe, his lawyer said during recess on the third day of hearings.

Sechin and then-head of security at Rosneft Oleg Feoktistov agreed to take part in “covert activities” in a signed letter to FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov, court documents indicate. Ulyukayev accuses Feoktistov, a retiring FSB senior official and Sechin of conspiring to frame him.

The next and fourth hearing in the high-profile corruption case is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7.


Related
Russia
Former Minister Ulyukayev In Court Over Rosneft Bribe: Day One
Russia
Prominent Russian Director Serebrennikov Detained in Fraud Case
Russia
Prominent Russian Director Serebrennikov Placed Under House Arrest
Russia
Russia's Cultural Elite React to Serebrennikov's Arrest for Fraud
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+