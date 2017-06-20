Russia
Roskosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket

June 20, 2017 — 16:20
— Update: 16:36

Roskosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket

June 20, 2017 — 16:20
— Update: 16:36
Wikicommons

Russian space agency Roskosmos has won a multi-million-dollar payout against the Russian company which provided it with faulty rockets.

Three Roskosmos satellites were damaged after a Proton-M rocket produced by Russia’s Khrunichev Center crashed in 2013.

A Proton-M rocket crashes on take-off. Spaceflight101/YouTube

Moscow's Arbitration Court awarded the space agency 3.2 billion rubles in compensation after it ruled that the rocket malfunctioned due to a production defect, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The company had earlier refused the Russian Defense Ministry's demands for an out-of-court settlement for 1.8 billion rubles in damages.

Remember Russia's Awesome Angara Rocket? It's Delayed, Again.

The Proton-M rocket crashed July 2, 2013 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The rocket, loaded with three satellites, began to disintegrate mid-air less than a minute after takeoff. Neither the rocket nor the satellites were insured. Roskosmos head Vladimir Popovkin was removed from office soon after the incident.

