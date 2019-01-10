News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 10 2019 - 17:01
By Reuters

Russian Media Watchdog Investigating BBC for Airing IS Leader's Quotes

David Jones / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Russia's state communications regulator said on Thursday that the BBC had published material that propagated the ideas of a terrorist group and that it was investigating whether the British public broadcaster had broken Russian law.

"Checks are underway into whether the BBC's internet sites... comply with Russian law. To date, material has been uncovered which transmits the ideological principles of a terrorist group [quotes of the terrorist al-Baghdadi,]" the regulator said in a statement.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is the leader of Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

"An investigation is underway into whether these materials are in compliance with the norms of Russian legislation," the regulator's statement said. 

Ex-U.S. Marine Detained in Russia Holds British Citizenship, Reports Say
News
Jan. 04 2019
Ex-U.S. Marine Detained in Russia Holds British Citizenship, Reports Say
Britain Cautions Russia After U.S./UK Citizen Detained for Spying
News
Jan. 04 2019
Britain Cautions Russia After U.S./UK Citizen Detained for Spying


Latest news

Podcast: New Year Spy Scandal. A Schism in the Orthodox Church
News
Jan. 10 2019
Podcast: New Year Spy Scandal. A Schism in the Orthodox Church
Russian Space Chief Hits Back at Meme-Making Critics, Takes U.S. Snub in Stride
News
Jan. 10 2019
Russian Space Chief Hits Back at Meme-Making Critics, Takes U.S. Snub in Stride
Anti-Doping Officials Start Work on Copying Lab Data From Russia
News
Jan. 10 2019
Anti-Doping Officials Start Work on Copying Lab Data From Russia
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Patriarch Warns ‘Antichrist’ Will Control Humans Through Gadgets

News

2 Russians Killed in U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Syria, Official Says

Opinion

Paul Whelan’s Arrest in Russia Brings Civilians Back Into the Crosshairs (Op-ed)

News

'Worse Than Omsk': A New Book Explains Why Abramovich Passed on Tottenham

News

IOC Athletes' Body Indicates Support for Fresh Action Against Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter