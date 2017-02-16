Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

For the first time ever, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sat down with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, but the meeting got off to a rocky start after journalists were escorted out of the room by U.S. officials as soon as Tillerson said hello.

“Thank you, Mr. Lavrov. It’s a pleasure to see you,” the U.S. secretary of state said, before reporters were suddenly told to leave. According to Bloomberg, Lavrov was taken aback by the move, asking Tillerson, “Why did you shush them out?”

The journalists didn’t step out immediately, however, and Associated Press correspondent Matthew Lee managed to ask Lavrov if Moscow is concerned about the political “turmoil” in Washington today.

In response, Russia’s chief diplomat said the matter is a U.S. domestic issue.