Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 minutes ago Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat
20 minutes ago Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel
28 minutes ago Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass
World
All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration
World
Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin
Opinion
Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)
World
Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 minutes ago Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat
20 minutes ago Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel
28 minutes ago Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

Feb 16, 2017 — 18:34
— Update: 18:36

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

Feb 16, 2017 — 18:34
— Update: 18:36
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Russian Foreign Ministry / Twitter

For the first time ever, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sat down with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, but the meeting got off to a rocky start after journalists were escorted out of the room by U.S. officials as soon as Tillerson said hello.

“Thank you, Mr. Lavrov. It’s a pleasure to see you,” the U.S. secretary of state said, before reporters were suddenly told to leave. According to Bloomberg, Lavrov was taken aback by the move, asking Tillerson, “Why did you shush them out?”

The journalists didn’t step out immediately, however, and Associated Press correspondent Matthew Lee managed to ask Lavrov if Moscow is concerned about the political “turmoil” in Washington today.

In response, Russia’s chief diplomat said the matter is a U.S. domestic issue.

Following the meeting, Lavrov told reporters that he’d had a “productive” conversation with his new American counterpart.

Following the White House’s statement earlier this week that President Trump expects Moscow to return Crimea to Ukraine, Russian officials have scrambled to adjust their expectations about detente with Washington.

Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’

In an op-ed published in Deutsche Welle on Thursday, Russian journalist Konstantin Eggert claimed that one of Russia’s largest state-owned media holding companies received new orders on Feb. 15, allegedly drafted by the Kremlin, to halt all favorable coverage of Donald Trump.

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

1 hour ago

10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has ...

20 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

28 minutes ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

1 hour ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

3 hours ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

4 hours ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

8 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

20 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

28 minutes ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

1 hour ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

20 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

28 minutes ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

1 hour ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

20 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

28 minutes ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

1 hour ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

2 hours ago
By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

By Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik
2 hours ago

The status quo in Donbass is unsustainable. But a political settlement still seems distant — despite renewed speculation to the contrary.

Print edition — today

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Russia's White Collar Daredevil

1 day, 1 hour ago
Pavel Makarov is an ordinary office clerk. But when he clocks out at the end of the day, his life is transformed into a whirlwind ...

3 hours ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

4 hours ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

8 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

14 hours ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

14 hours ago

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for two weeks. Now one of those people is revealing what happened.

14 hours ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

14 hours ago

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for two weeks. Now one of those people is revealing what happened.

14 hours ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

14 hours ago

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for two weeks. Now one of those people is revealing what happened.

23 hours ago

Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut

Arms control compliance is a messy business. The Moscow Times explains the latest allegations that Russia has violated a landmark nuclear disarmament treaty.

see more

23 hours ago

Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut

Arms control compliance is a messy business. The Moscow Times explains the latest allegations that Russia has violated a landmark nuclear disarmament treaty.

1 day ago

Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’

Some of Vladimir Putin's most devoted supporters have turned on a news agency he created by presidential decree in 2013, complaining about “Trumpomania.”

23 hours ago

Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut

Arms control compliance is a messy business. The Moscow Times explains the latest allegations that Russia has violated a landmark nuclear disarmament treaty.

New issue — today

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
5 hours ago
By Maria Zheleznova
By Maria Zheleznova

Addicted to Benefits

By Maria Zheleznova
By Maria Zheleznova
5 hours ago

The state is driving itself into a corner by making citizens addicted to social payouts – after all, welfare budgets have a ...

22 hours ago

Military Helicopter Makes Surprise Landing on Snowy Kazakh Highway

1 day ago

Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites

1 day ago

2 Million Russians Regularly Use Drugs, Says Interior Minister

1 day ago

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

1 day ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

1 day ago

Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'

Thu. Feb. 16

More events
The Russian Novel Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
The Price Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
The Demon Theater
Rocco Cinema

22 hours ago

Military Helicopter Makes Surprise Landing on Snowy Kazakh Highway

1 day ago

Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites

1 day ago

2 Million Russians Regularly Use Drugs, Says Interior Minister

1 day ago

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

1 day ago

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

1 day ago

Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'

3 hours ago

Russian Politician Who Defected to Ukraine Charged With Fraud

4 hours ago

Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Dismisses ‘Disturbing’ Russia Links

8 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’

1 day ago
Some of Vladimir Putin's most devoted supporters have turned on a news agency he created by presidential decree in 2013, complaining about “Trumpomania.”

Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia

1 day ago
The Kremlin had high hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump. ...

Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’

1 day ago
Some of Vladimir Putin's most devoted supporters have turned on a news agency he created by presidential decree ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia

The Kremlin had high hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump. He had praised Russian President Vladimir ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From upscale eclairs to cheap Asian food: check out our latest selection of Moscow's new restaurants.

Most Read

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+