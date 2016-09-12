Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank

50 minutes ago
The new U.S.-Russia deal on the Syrian ceasefire could be a game changer in international efforts to end the bloody war in Syria. Or the deal, the product of marathon talks since mid-June between U.S. ...
2 days agoFull Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro
A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. This is Ugreshskaya station, part of the new Moscow Central Ring (MCR) aboveground rail project. Organizationally, the MCR a joint venture of the Moscow metro and Russian Railways. Financially, it is the result of 90 billion rubles ($1.38 billion) of ...
2 days, 15 hours agoRussia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners
2 days agoRussian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections
