Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
3 minutes ago Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years
21 minutes ago Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank
1 hour ago Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical
Business
Gref Predicts Russia's Sberbank Will Computerize 80% of Decisions by 2021
Business
No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova
Business
Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls
Business
Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank

Sep. 12 2016 — 11:56
— Update: 12:18

Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank

Sep. 12 2016 — 11:56
— Update: 12:18
A man walks past the headquarters of the Central Bank in Moscow. Reuters

Riot police searched a branch of Russia's Central Bank alongside representatives from the country's Investigative Committee, the Vedomosti newspaper reported Monday.

Officials seized a number of documents in a raid on Friday night.

Bank employees told Vedomosti that it was the first time in recent memory that riot police had accompanied investigators.

“As a general rule, the Central Bank always provides documents [to the authorities] on demand,” the source said.

The documents are believed to be connected to a case involving the International Joint-Stock Bank (MAB), one Central Bank employee told Vedomosti.

MAB had its license revoked by Russian authorities in February 2016. The bank held more than 6 billion rubles ($92.2 million) as a deposit for government-owned company Almazuvelirexport. The state-owned enterprise came under investigation after its two top managers were accused of stealing money from the deposit from 2007 to 2011.

A press spokesperson for the Central Bank confirmed that a search had taken place on Friday which related to “certain employees.”

“The Central Bank is fully committed to identifying and punishing those who have broken the law, even if such people are bank employees,” the spokesperson told Vedomosti.

The Investigative Committee and the Almazuvelirexport Bank did not respond to requests for comment.

Related
Business
Deputy Head of Russian Central Bank Linked to Moscow Mafia - Reports
Business
Central Bank: Russia's Economic Recession Is Over
Business
Russian Central Bank Lowers Key Interest Rate
Russia
Foreign Currency Mortgage Holders Protest Near Russian Central Bank
Will New U.S.-Russia Deal on Syria Prove a Game Changer?

50 minutes ago

The new U.S.-Russia deal on the Syrian ceasefire could be a game changer in international efforts to end the bloody war in Syria. Or the deal, the product of marathon talks since mid-June between U.S. ...

3 minutes ago

Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years

1 hour ago

Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical

2 days ago

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker

2 days ago

Russia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners

2 days ago

Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year

2 days ago

Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 minutes ago

Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years

1 hour ago

Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical

2 days ago

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker

3 minutes ago

Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years

1 hour ago

Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical

2 days ago

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker
2 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Listen to a Moscow Street Near You
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
2 days ago

In honor of Moscow’s City Day, here’s a little primer on place names. With just a few rules, you’ll be able to tell what national or professional group lived in a neighborhood, which church stood there, who owned it, and even what the land looked ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

2 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

2 days ago

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the ...

2 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

2 days ago

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s center was, for the ...

2 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

2 days ago

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s center was, for the second year in a ...

2 days ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. This is Ugreshskaya station, part of the new Moscow Central Ring (MCR) aboveground rail project. Organizationally, the MCR a joint venture of the Moscow metro and Russian Railways. Financially, it is the result of 90 billion rubles ($1.38 billion) of ...

see more

2 days ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. ...

2 days ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic ...

2 days ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. This is Ugreshskaya station, part of the new Moscow Central Ring (MCR) aboveground rail project. Organizationally, the MCR a joint venture of the Moscow metro and ...

New issue — 4 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
'Army-2016': Toys for Big Boys
2 days, 20 hours ago
Russia's Army-2016 international forum is taking place from 6-11 Sept. at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Moscow Region. Over 200,000 visitors attended ...

2 days, 15 hours ago

Russia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners

2 days, 17 hours ago

Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year

2 days, 18 hours ago

Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation

2 days ago

2 days ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across ...

2 days ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to be its most adventurous in post-Soviet times. On its schedule are four new productions of opera, one of them a Russian premiere and two others never before staged in Moscow. The theater will also play host to four guest opera troupes from both Russia and abroad.

2 days ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to be its most adventurous in post-Soviet times. On its schedule are four new productions of opera, one of them a Russian premiere and two others never before staged in Moscow. The theater will also play host to four guest opera troupes from both Russia and abroad.

2 days ago

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections
Next Monday, less than a week before nationwide parliamentary elections, Russia’s Supreme Court will consider considering removing the ...

2 days ago

Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage
Outspoken British politician Nigel Farage has been offered his own show by the Kremlin-sponsored RT television channel, Britain's ...

2 days ago

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections
Next Monday, less than a week before nationwide parliamentary elections, Russia’s Supreme Court will consider considering removing the ...

2 days ago

Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage
Outspoken British politician Nigel Farage has been offered his own show by the Kremlin-sponsored RT television channel, Britain's ...

2 days ago

Russia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners
Anna Kuznetsova, Russia’s newly appointed children’s rights ombudsman, believes in Telegony — the theory that children can inherit ...

2 days ago

Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year
Moscow’s government is spending more than half a billion rubles (almost $9 million) on celebrations for “City Day,” ...
3 days ago
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
3 days ago

The G20 meeting in China was a milestone in international relations. Until only recently, world leaders were certain that the global economy ...

2 days ago

Uzbekistan Confirms December Elections

2 days ago

Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

2 days ago

Greenpeace Says Russian Volunteer Firefighters Attacked

2 days ago

Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov

3 days ago

Gref Predicts Russia's Sberbank Will Computerize 80% of Decisions by 2021

3 days ago

Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report
No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova
3 days ago
Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As CEO of Vimpelcom, he controlled Beeline, one of the country’s top-two mobile providers. ...
No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova
3 days ago
Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As ...
Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience
2 days ago
Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi

The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief

In the space of a month, Russia was shocked by several violent suicides involving terminally ill ...

Most Read

Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank

Will New U.S.-Russia Deal on Syria Prove a Game Changer?

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+