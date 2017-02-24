Russia
Prison Still Holding 'Freed' Russian Dissident Dadin
5 hours ago Russia Appoints Temporary UN Ambassador
6 hours ago Three Russian Athletes Cleared to Compete Independent of Banned National Team
Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa
Russia Riled by Trump's Cavalier Nuclear Weapons Comments
Russia Appoints Temporary UN Ambassador
Three Russian Athletes Cleared to Compete Independent of Banned National Team
Feb 24, 2017 — 15:00
Update: 17:04

Feb 24, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 17:04

A Russian state human rights commission will conduct an unplanned inspection of a Siberian prison after it failed to release dissident Ildar Dadin.

Sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for repeatedly violating laws restricting public protest, Dadin came to public prominence in late 2016 when he penned a letter to his wife alleging systematic torture in prison. On Feb. 22, the Russian Supreme Court overturned Dadin's conviction. Nonetheless, he remains behind bars.

"I don't understand why the court's decision has not been implemented," said Alexei Belous, chairman of the Public Oversight Commission (POS) in Altai Kray, where Dadin is imprisoned. "There was a live broadcast of the hearing. The prison administration knows the court's decision."

However, the Altai IK-5 prison reportedly did not receive the court decision on Feb. 23 — a condition that the warden said was required for Dadin's release, Anastasia Zotova, Dadin's wife, told Russia's independent Dozhd television channel.

But Belousov alleges this is not a requirement in cases where a verdict is overturned. His organization will now pay an unscheduled visit the prison tomorrow to clarify the situation.

1 day ago
Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

1 day ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa

Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian folk festival with pagan roots that celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

1 day ago

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies (They're Not Who You Think)

1 day, 4 hours ago

Russian Region Bans Stalin on Anniversary of Deportations

1 day, 5 hours ago

OSCE to Bolster Monitoring Mission in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

1 day ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

Fri. Feb. 24

More events
