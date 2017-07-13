Russia
Russia’s 10 Richest Women in Government Earned $3.6M Last Year

July 13, 2017 — 19:23
— Update: 19:30

Tatyana Solomatina Maxim Pechersky / Wikicommons

The incomes of Russia’s 10 richest women add up to $3.6 million and range from 56.2 million rubles ($937,000) to 10.5 million rubles, according to a top-10 list published by Forbes Russia on Thursday.

Tatyana Solomatina, a member of the State Duma’s health committee,  took the top spot on the Forbes list, with an income of 56.2 million rubles in 2016.

Lyudmila Narusova, the senator from the Tyva republic and widow of President Vladimir Putin’s mentor Anatoly Sobchak, was second earning 28.7 million rubles. She was closely followed by deputy head of the State Duma Olga Yepifanova with 24.5 million.

Chairperson of the Federation Council and the third most important state official in Russia, Valentina Matviyenko, took the fourth position with 22.9 million rubles.

The other richest women in Russia’s state bodies are Duma members Yelena Panina, Natalia Nazarova, former cosmonauts Svetlana Savitskaya and Valentina Tereshkova, Valentina Rudchenko and Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets.

