'Rich Russian Kids' Throw Wads of Cash Out of Bentley, Prompting Police Investigation

Two Russian businessmen have been fined after the publication of a video on social media showing a masked man throwing wads of cash onto the central street of St. Petersburg from a Bentley. In the Instagram video that gathered more than 1 million views, a man wearing a diamond encrusted balaclava tells viewers that “money is meaningless” from the back seat of the luxury car.

“I have 50,000 rubles ($761) in my hands. That’s the average salary in St. Petersburg, no less. Is that what you’re slaving away for? I feel sorry for you,” the man says in the video published by the “Rich Russian Kids” Instagram account, before proceeding to “make it rain” out of the window of the car. Street musicians performing outside the city’s Gostiny Dvor shopping complex are heard yelling: “Look, they’re throwing money!” It was not immediately clear if the money pictured in the Oct. 12 video was real.