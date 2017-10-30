Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago The Russia Probe: All the Latest Updates
2 hours ago Russian Journalist Yekaterina Gordon Announces She'll Run for President in March 2018
2 hours ago Irkutsk Memorial Dismantled Ahead of October Revolution Centennial
Russia
Turmoil on St. Petersburg Campus Strands Foreign Students
Russia
The Russia Probe: All the Latest Updates
Russia
Russian Journalist Yekaterina Gordon Announces She'll Run for President in March 2018
Russia
Russian Lawmaker Says Syria Mission Is Almost Complete
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Irkutsk Memorial Dismantled Ahead of October Revolution Centennial

Oct 30, 2017 — 13:46
— Update: 13:46

Irkutsk Memorial Dismantled Ahead of October Revolution Centennial

Oct 30, 2017 — 13:46
— Update: 13:46
Irkipedia

Authorities in the city of Irkutsk have begun dismantling a memorial to the 1917 revolution a week before Russia marks 100 years since the historic event, citing fears of the statue’s collapse. 

The monument, “Fighters of the Revolution,” features an elderly soldier, a Bolshevik and a young peasant boy holding up a banner. For the past year, wooden scaffolding protected the monument, which is being sent for restoration after it is fully dismantled.

City officials said the memorial’s decrepit condition posed a safety hazard for residents, Radio Svoboda reported.

Editor-in-chief of the local news outlet “Baikal Siberia” Sergei Korolev told Radio Svoboda that dismantling the monument is a deliberate provocation against Irkutsk residents and the Irkutsk Region Communist Party governor Sergei Levchenko.

The revolution memorial complex, which includes two nearby mass graves, was established in the 1940s to commemorate Red Army soldiers who died during the Civil War. 

Other pre-Revolutionary statues across the city have not been subject to neglect, Radio Svoboda notes, referencing a relatively new Alexander III monument that was restored to prime condition last year.

Related
Opinion
Why the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution Was bad for Russia's Economy Today (Op-ed)
Moscow
Deciphering a Revolution
Russia
Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+