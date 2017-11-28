News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
24 minutes ago Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
1 hour ago Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
1 hour ago Russia Earmarks Almost $120Bln for Defense Over Next Three Years
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
News
How a Russian Neo-Nazi Became a Role Model for German Hooligans
News
Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
News
Russia Earmarks Almost $120Bln for Defense Over Next Three Years
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter

Nov 28, 2017 — 18:29
— Update: 18:29

Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter

Nov 28, 2017 — 18:29
— Update: 18:29
Katerina Tikhonova (L), daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, dances with Ivan Klimov during the World Cup Rock'n'Roll Acrobatic Competition in Krakow, Poland, in this April 12, 2014 / Jakub Dabrowski / Reuters

A second source has corroborated that Katerina Tikhonova is President Vladimir Putin's daughter to the Reuters news agency, two years after the outlet first broke the story.

Reuters identified Tikhonova, who works at the prestigious Moscow State University, as the younger of Putin’s two daughters in November 2015. State-owned Gazprombank’s senior executive Andrei Akimov and two anonymous senior academic sources confirmed her identity to the agency at the time.

Read more: Katerina Tikhonova: Putin's Elusive (Dancing) Progeny

Reuters' most recent confirmation came from the World Rock’n’Roll Confederation (WRRC) Vice-President for Legal Affairs, Manfred Mohab.

When asked whether Tikhonova was Putin's daughter, Mohab answered “yes” two times. He spoke with Reuters on the sidelines of an acrobatic rock’n’roll dance competition in Moscow on Sunday.

Tikhonova, 31, is also WRRC’s vice president for expansion and marketing, Reuters reported.

The initial story in 2015 identified Tikhonova as a rock’n’roll dance champion married to Kirill Shamalov, the son of banker and longtime friend of Putin, Nikolai Shamalov.

Forbes Russia listed the Shamalov family as the country’s ninth-richest clan this year with assets worth $1.32 billion.  

Related
News
News from Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Surprising No One, Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Case Against Putin
Opinion
There Are Tougher Times Ahead for Putin’s Friends (Op-ed)
News
Putin's Cousin Earned $95,000 Every Day in 2016
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+