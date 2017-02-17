Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On
6 hours ago
The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's a drag without their art
Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective
The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more
East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'
1 day ago
All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration
10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has to say.
1 day ago
Dialogue Through Ages. Aron Demetz and Massimo Vitali
On display are selected works from 2005 to 2015 by these two Italian artists. Renowned sculptor Aron Demetz creates life size figures which emphasize the relationship between man and his environment. Art photographer Massimo Vitali uses a large-format camera at a distance from his subjects to create under-blue-skies and beside-blue-seas scenes. Read more