Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'
Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia
Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On
Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass
Feb 17, 2017 — 17:42
Feb 17, 2017 — 17:42
Dariya Akhmedova / for MT

The decision to return St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg to the Russian Orthodox Church is a symbol of reconciliation at the centenary of the Russian revolution, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church has claimed.

Patriarch Kirill said the church's return would unite “believers and non-believers, the rich and the poor” in the spirit of mutual forgiveness.

“The [Communists'] destruction of churches and massacre of believers has become a terrible chapter of national disunity,” Kirill said at a meeting of the Russian Orthodox's Church's Supreme Council. "The return of these churches can become a symbol of harmony and mutual forgiveness.”

He said he hoped the decision would stop “the evil thoughts” of those who wanted St. Isaac's to remain as a museum in the hands of the state.

“We believe that our merciful God will bring peace and dispel all of these doubts created by ignorance,” he said.

Read More: Heavenly Real Estate for Russia's Orthodox Church

St. Petersburg governor Georgy Poltavchenko announced Jan. 10 that the state would lease the landmark to the church in an agreement lasting 49 years. 

Church officials have pledged to keep the cathedral open to the public and even scrap the church's 250 ruble entrance fee. Critics fear these promises will not be kept.

St. Isaac’s Cathedral was completed in 1858 having taken some 40 years to build. The building was transformed into an anti-religious museum by the Soviet government in the 1930s, and has remained in government hands since. The UNESCO world heritage site now houses a state museum with a permanent exhibition while also hosting religious sermons. 

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs.

Read more

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Taking It Slow, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
6 hours ago

You’d think I’d be used to Moscow winters by now, but by mid-February I’m like a big balloon with a slow leak, deflating and falling behind in everything. So I have languidly taken my time looking into how to be late in Russian.

Print edition — yesterday

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

Photographer Frank Herfort, who grew up in East Germany, has worked as a commercial photographer in Moscow for years.

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

1 day ago
The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

1 day ago
Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late ...

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

1 day ago
The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.
Exhibition

Dialogue Through Ages. Aron Demetz and Massimo Vitali

ZILART Hall
to Mar. 15

On display are selected works from 2005 to 2015 by these two Italian artists. Renowned sculptor Aron Demetz creates life size figures which emphasize the relationship between man and his environment. Art photographer Massimo Vitali uses a large-format camera at a distance from his subjects to create under-blue-skies and beside-blue-seas scenes. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia’s Alleged Nuclear Missile Treaty Violation: Serious But Not Clear-Cut

Arms control compliance is a messy business. The Moscow Times explains the latest allegations that Russia ...

