Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

The decision to return St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg to the Russian Orthodox Church is a symbol of reconciliation at the centenary of the Russian revolution, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church has claimed.

Patriarch Kirill said the church's return would unite “believers and non-believers, the rich and the poor” in the spirit of mutual forgiveness.

“The [Communists'] destruction of churches and massacre of believers has become a terrible chapter of national disunity,” Kirill said at a meeting of the Russian Orthodox's Church's Supreme Council. "The return of these churches can become a symbol of harmony and mutual forgiveness.”

He said he hoped the decision would stop “the evil thoughts” of those who wanted St. Isaac's to remain as a museum in the hands of the state.

“We believe that our merciful God will bring peace and dispel all of these doubts created by ignorance,” he said.