Residents in Russia's Far-Eastern region of Primorskiy are to vote early in next week's State Duma elections due to widespread flooding.



Torrential rain from Typhoon Lionrock, also called Nemteun, has caused extensive damage and disruption in the region since the end of August.



Voters who live in the flood zones will be able to vote early, with Russia's Central Electoral Committee (CEC) supporting local authorities affected by flooded or damaged polling stations, said CEC chief Elena Pamfilova.



Regional authorities have also been asked to provide transport to polling stations in the flooded areas, while residents who have been evacuated from their homes will be allowed to vote outside of their registered districts, she said.



Typhoon Lionrock has been called the Primorye region's most destructive storm in 40 years, flooding more than 3,260 homes, 13 municipal buildings, and approximately 30.5 km of roads. At least 19 populated areas still have no communication lines with the outside world, 51 towns are still without power, and roughly a thousand people have been evacuated from flooded areas



Parliamentary elections for Russia's State Duma are to take place on Sept. 18.