Reports Surface of Fresh Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya

Activists in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya are warning of a new gay purge even as Chelyabinsk celebrated a small victory.

The Associated Press on Friday cited activist Igor Kochetkov as saying Chechnya has seen a spike in detentions of women and men suspected of being gay since December.

His comments came on the back of an article by investigative outlet Novaya Gazeta — which first reported on a widespread crackdown on LGBT people in Chechnya in April 2017 — that gay women and men in the republic were once again facing persecution.

The outlet said warnings were being posted on social media groups, citing one post which called on LGBT people to “flee the republic as soon as possible.”

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe last month called for Russia to investigate the earlier reports.