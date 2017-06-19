Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'

Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister
3 hours ago
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said countries involved in war in Syria should respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Extension.fi:End of the World in the Mysterious Forest
This contemporary Finnish art show is the sixth exhibition in the frameworks of the EXTENSION project, which is dedicated to the current art scene of different countries. Read more
Russia Day in Protests
British music on the embankment
This festival seems to have found a permanent home on the embankment by Muzeon Park, where it will be held for the fourth time this year. Headlining is UK indie legend Richard Ashcroft, ex-frontman of The Verve, who wrote the words to “Bitter Sweet Symphony,” one of the world’s most recognizable rock songs. Now a successful solo artist, Ashcroft will perform songs from his latest album “These People,” released in 2016. Welsh indie/new-wave band Catfish and the Bottlemen, who won a Brit Award as “best new band” last year, will also perform. http://www.ahmadteafest.ru Read more