Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'
2 hours ago Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze
3 hours ago Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister
Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze
Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights
Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC
Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure
June 19, 2017
June 19, 2017 — 11:35
Donat Sorokin / TASS

A religious leader for Russia's Old Believers has called on Russian men to stop shaving to “protect themselves from homosexuality.”

Metropolitan Kornily, Primate of the Russian Orthodox Old Believer Church (RPSC), said that men with beards were less likely “corrupted” by same-sex relationships.

"God set down certain rules. The Lord created everyone with a beard. No man can resist his creator,” Kornily told Russia's National News Service. "It's made a monstrous thing to see men's clothing and hairstyles changing."

Metropolitan Kornily also lamented that the beard's special status had "completely disappeared from the Catholic West."

'If You Leave, You'll Die:' The American Girl Who Escaped Russia's Old Believers

Russia's Old Believers split from the Russian Orthodox Church in 1666 after protesting against reforms made by Patriarch Nikon of Moscow.

Old Believer communities are found throughout the world, with many fleeing Stalinist repression during the Soviet era.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first head of state to visit an Old Believer church in 350 years when he visited the RSPC Rogozhsky spiritual center in Moscow in May 2017.

Exhibition

Extension.fi:End of the World in the Mysterious Forest

Triumph Gallery
to Jun. 25

This contemporary Finnish art show is the sixth exhibition in the frameworks of the EXTENSION project, which is dedicated to the current art scene of different countries. Read more

The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)

2 days ago

Sizzling Hot: Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

Our selection of the best contemporary art exhibitions to see in Moscow right now.

