Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

March 13, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 14:54

Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

March 13, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 14:54
Lenin's monument is loaded onto a truck after being toppled in Lithuania, Aug. 23, 1991. Alik Keplicz / AP

Religious leaders have denounced Russia's 1917 communist revolution as a “Western plot” to destroy the country.

The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR), an autonomous branch of the Russian Orthodox Church, claimed that Russian elites brain-washed by “Westernism” plunged Russia into political turmoil.

“[Western-educated elites] pushed Russia into the abyss with suicidal persistence,” the ROCOR bishops' synod said in a statement. “They persuaded the Russian people to renounce their faith, their king and their homeland."

The church also called for the body of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin to be removed from Moscow's Red Square as “a symbol of reconciliation” to mark 100 years since the revolution.

It said Moscow should be “liberated” from the body of “the greatest persecutor and tormentor of the twentieth century.”

Read More: Russian Scientists Work to Preserve Lenin's Corpse

The church isn't alone in suspecting the 1917 revolutions were part of a western plot. In an online poll conducted by Russia's Komsomolkaya Pravda newspaper, 32.7 percent of respondents said they believed that Western agents were the main cause of the 1917 February revolution, which triggered the abdication of Tsar Nicholas II.

A further 27. 7 percent said that “ordinary people had grown tired of autocrats,” while 15.7 percent blamed the country's intelligentsia.  

Moscow
'The West Believed It Could Represent Europe Without the East'
Meanwhile…
Russia's Prime Minister Responds to Corruption Allegations by Blocking Opposition Leader on Instagram
Russia
Remembering the USSR's Most Iconic WWII Photos
Russia
Corruption Hampers Russian Arctic Militarization Dreams

Theater

The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat

Director Nikita Kobelev’s take on neurology at the Mayakovsky Theater Stage Na Sretenke

Mon. Mar. 13 Tue. Apr. 18
Mayakovsky Theater / Stage Na Sretenke
06:00 p.m.

Nikita Kobelev’s multimedia staging based on neurologist Oliver Sacks’ book describing the case histories of his patients. Read more

Read more

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

What do a mangy sheep, a one-eyed man, and a beetle have in common? No guesses? Well, oddly enough, they all figure in expressions that have to do with settling with less than the best.

4 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Why Trump’s New Ambassador to Russia is a Welcome Choice for the Kremlin

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
4 days ago

The upcoming appointment of Jon Huntsman, former governor of Utah and previously U.S. ambassador to China, for the role of U.S. ambassador ...

3 days ago

Officials Plan Tax Breaks to Get Russians Saving for Retirement

3 days ago

Russian Activist Ildar Dadin Detained Again in Moscow

3 days ago

Russian Air Force Gains 16 New Fighter Jets in 2017

3 days ago

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

3 days ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

4 days ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

'The West Believed It Could Represent Europe Without the East'

3 days ago
This week the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts opened its long-awaited exhibition “Facing the Future: Art in Europe 1945–1968” in collaboration with ...

Corruption Hampers Russian Arctic Militarization Dreams

3 days ago
Russia's militarization of the Arctic is a hot topic in ...

'The West Believed It Could Represent Europe Without the East'

3 days ago
This week the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts opened its long-awaited exhibition “Facing the Future: Art in ...
Exhibition

Ugo Rondinone. Your Age and My Age and the Age of the Rainbow

Garage
to May. 21

This installation by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone features children’s drawings. Read more

Read more

