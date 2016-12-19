Religious Groups Push for Russian Schools to Teach ‘Family Values’

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings
6 hours ago
Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.
