News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Jan. 14 2019 - 16:01

‘Pray for Us’ Religious Billboards Seek to Keep Drivers Safe in St. Petersburg

Vkontakte / spbgrajdanin

When it comes to road safety, maybe all you need is a little Jesus in your life.

Sixty billboards depicting Orthodox saints have recently appeared next to highways throughout St. Petersburg in northern Russia, reportedly in an effort to reduce traffic accidents.

Vkontakte

Photographs of the massive billboards show that they depict religious figures including St. Alexander Nevsky and St. Nicholas, alongside text calling on the saints to “pray to God” on behalf of passersby.

One of the masterminds of the project, businessman Valery Gusev, told the St. Petersburg based news outlet Fontanka.ru that the decision to run the billboards was made following the success of a similar initiative in the nearby Tver region in 2017.

Read More
The Crisis in the Orthodox Church and the Battle for Slavic History (Op-ed)

“It had an effect,” he was quoted as saying on Friday, citing traffic police data that showed road deaths had been reduced by a third. 

Regional officials, however, cited more secular reasons for the reduced death rate: road repairs, traffic cameras and more safety equipment. Gusev told the outlet the Orthodox saints depicted in the billboards are patrons of travelers, “car enthusiasts” and healers.

Fontanka cited the ad agency Gallery as saying that the company behind St. Petersburg’s billboards had also rented an unknown number of billboards depicting Orthodox saints in Moscow.

Memes Abound After Emu Escapes Russian Christmas Special
Meanwhile…
Dec. 25 2018
Memes Abound After Emu Escapes Russian Christmas Special
Ukraine Church Granted Independence in Historic Split With Russia
News
Jan. 05 2019
Ukraine Church Granted Independence in Historic Split With Russia
Russians and Putin Celebrate Orthodox Christmas, in Pictures
News
Jan. 07 2019
Russians and Putin Celebrate Orthodox Christmas, in Pictures


Latest news

Moscow Court Extends Arrest of 4 Ukrainian Sailors Until April 24
News
Jan. 15 2019
Moscow Court Extends Arrest of 4 Ukrainian Sailors Until April 24
Aeroflot Revokes Frequent Flyer’s Privileges Over Instagram Insult
News
Jan. 15 2019
Aeroflot Revokes Frequent Flyer’s Privileges Over Instagram Insult
In Most of Russia Emergency Hotline Doesn’t Work, Audit Finds
News
Jan. 15 2019
In Most of Russia Emergency Hotline Doesn’t Work, Audit Finds

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Patriarch Warns ‘Antichrist’ Will Control Humans Through Gadgets

News

Russian Military Seeks Permission to Shoot Down Passenger Planes

News

Russia Confirms ‘Meteor Shower’ Was Actually a Missile Defense Satellite

News

Reports Surface of Fresh Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya

Opinion

Putin's Retirement Plan Depends on Belarus (Op-ed)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter