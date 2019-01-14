Meanwhile…

‘Pray for Us’ Religious Billboards Seek to Keep Drivers Safe in St. Petersburg

Vkontakte / spbgrajdanin

When it comes to road safety, maybe all you need is a little Jesus in your life.

Sixty billboards depicting Orthodox saints have recently appeared next to highways throughout St. Petersburg in northern Russia, reportedly in an effort to reduce traffic accidents.

Vkontakte

Photographs of the massive billboards show that they depict religious figures including St. Alexander Nevsky and St. Nicholas, alongside text calling on the saints to “pray to God” on behalf of passersby. One of the masterminds of the project, businessman Valery Gusev, told the St. Petersburg based news outlet Fontanka.ru that the decision to run the billboards was made following the success of a similar initiative in the nearby Tver region in 2017.

