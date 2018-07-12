Russian Comedian Who Mocked Team Apologizes for Skepticism

Semyon Slepakov, a famous Russian singer-songwriter who wrote a parody song about the country’s dismal chances in the World Cup, has now released a statement thanking the team and apologizing for his earlier skepticism.

“This is a post of thanks and support for Russia’s national football team,” Slepakov wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself making an army salute, in the style of Russian striker Artyom Dzyuba.