News
July 12 2018 - 08:07

Russian Comedian Who Mocked Team Apologizes for Skepticism

Semyon Slepakov / Instagram

Semyon Slepakov, a famous Russian singer-songwriter who wrote a parody song about the country’s dismal chances in the World Cup, has now released a statement thanking the team and apologizing for his earlier skepticism.

“This is a post of thanks and support for Russia’s national football team,” Slepakov wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself making an army salute, in the style of Russian striker Artyom Dzyuba.

“If I offended you with my work, I regret it... It was from a feeling of hopelessness, which had filled everything before the tournament,” he added.

Slepakov still left room for wit when speaking about Russia’s loss against Croatia.

“In my opinion, you didn’t lose but you gracefully stepped to the side, as gracious hosts that leave the best for their guests,” he said.

