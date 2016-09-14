Remains of Orthodox Saint to Reach International Space Station

Russia
The International Space Station Pixabay

Part of the remains of Russia’s most venerated saint, Saint Seraphim of Sarov, is to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), the TASS agency reported Wednesday.

The crew of ISS Expedition 50 will carry the relic when they blast off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sept. 23. The team, which includes NASA’s Robert S. Kimbrough and Roscosmos’s Andrey Borisenko and Sergei Ryzhikov, will be on board the ISS for 155 days.

After the relics are returned to Earth, they will be confined to a Russian Orthodox chapel in Zvyozdny Gorodok, or Star City, a space research and military installation near Moscow.

The remainder of the saint’s relics are held in the reliquary of Diveyevo Monastery near Nizhny Novgorod. They have been at the site since 1991, when they rediscovered after decades of neglect in the officially-atheist Soviet era.

Seraphim of Sarov is one of the most renowned saints in the Eastern Orthodox Church. He died in 1833 and was canonized by the Russian Orthodox Church in 1903.

It isn't the first time that the Russian Orthodox Church has sent saintly relics into space. Yuri Lonchakov, flight engineer for ISS Expedition 18, transported part of the remains of the revered Saint Sergius of Radonezh when he traveled to the ISS in 2008.


By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
18 hours ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush of dry ice and pumping music. Finding Schrödinger’s Cat might seem like the end of your cocktail quest, but when you’re settled in the playful basement bar-laboratory, you’ll realize the game isn’t over yet.

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush of dry ice and pumping music. Finding Schrödinger’s Cat might seem like the end of your cocktail quest, but when you’re settled in the playful basement ...

Moscow's Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bairam)
1 day, 15 hours ago
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the haj pilgrimage by slaughtering sheep, goats, camels and cows to commemorate Prophet ...

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes
The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s center was, for the second year in a row, a huge building site. More than 50 central transport veins were cut open, to be transformed with wider sidewalks and greenery. The largest and most central roads, including the Boulevard Ring and ...

By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
1 day ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is ...

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro
Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro
