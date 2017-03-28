Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
8 hours ago Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office
9 hours ago Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection
9 hours ago St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral
Moscow
Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office
Russia
Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection
Russia
Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia
Russia
In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
8 hours ago Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office
9 hours ago Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection
9 hours ago St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

March 28, 2017 — 18:41
— Update: 18:53

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

March 28, 2017 — 18:41
— Update: 18:53
St. Isaac’s Cathedral MT

After months of conflict over one of Russia's most iconic cathedrals, the city of St. Petersburg may now put the issue to a public vote.

St. Petersburg’s City Election Commission has proposed a referendum on the fate of St. Isaac’s Cathedral, the Meduza news site reported. The state museum and popular tourism site has become a political football in a battle between religious and secular Russians.

In January, St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko sparked an intense controversy when he unilaterally decided to give the Russian Orthodox Church a 49-year-lease on St. Isaac's free of charge. The decision satisfied many Orthodox believers, but angered secular Russians.

Since Poltavchenko’s announcement, protesters and counter-protesters have staged demonstrations outside the cathedral every weekend. The conflict even added momentum to the anti-corruption protests in cities around Russia on Sunday.

Demonstrators Clash Over Fate of Iconic Russian Cathedral

In the 1930s, Soviet authorities transformed the imperial cathedral into a museum of atheism. The Russian Orthodox Church wants to re-consecrate it as an active church.

The Church promises to welcome all, including the cathedral's 3.5 million annual visitors, but some opponents worry it may restrict entry to Orthodox believers. Others question how the Church will fund repairs if it eliminates museum fees.

“The [Communists'] destruction of churches and massacre of believers has become a terrible chapter of national disunity,” Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, said last month. "The return of these churches can become a symbol of harmony and mutual forgiveness.”  

The City Legislative Assembly must now decide whether to approve the referendum. St. Petersburg has not held a referendum since 1991.

Related
Meanwhile…
Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'
Moscow
The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening
Meanwhile…
Chinese Tourists in Moscow Urged Not to Hug Russian Children
Russia
6 Places You Need to Visit on Russia's Free Far East E-Visa

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption

11 hours ago

In the video, a Tomsk State University lecturer excoriates his students for attending Sunday's demonstration, telling them that it’s impossible to end corruption.

8 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

9 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

10 hours ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

12 hours ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

13 hours ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

14 hours ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

8 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

9 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

10 hours ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

8 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

9 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

10 hours ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

Concert

Persymfance Symphony Ensemble

Rarely performed compositions

Wed. Mar. 29 Sun. Apr. 09
Conservatory / Great Hall
06:00 p.m.

Juliy Meitus: Dneprostroi symphonic suite (1932). Sergei Lyapunov: Hashish, Oriental symphonic poem (1913). Daniil Kharms: Salvation Cantata. Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1917). Soloist Asya Sorshneva (violin). Read more

Read more

8 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

9 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

10 hours ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

11 hours ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

By Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
11 hours ago

The shocking assassination of Russian politician-turned-pariah Denis Voronenkov last week has sharpened fears among the Russian diaspora of Moscow’s inclination toward vendetta.

Print edition — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption

1 day, 16 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in more than 80 cities across Russia to protest government corruption.

12 hours ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

13 hours ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

14 hours ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

12 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

12 hours ago

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Lenin's April Theses.

12 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

12 hours ago

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Lenin's April Theses.

12 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

12 hours ago

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Lenin's April Theses.

15 hours ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s career testifies to the fertile art scene in the country’s regions.

see more

15 hours ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s career testifies to the fertile art scene in the country’s regions.

15 hours ago

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with sanctions from Kiev.

15 hours ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s career testifies to the fertile art scene in the country’s regions.

New issue — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
16 hours ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Russia’s Kids Are Alright (Op-Ed)

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
16 hours ago

Russia’s political history centers around Moscow. Anything meaningful happens in the capital, or it scarcely happens at all.

16 hours ago

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Team Jailed After Live Streaming Protests

18 hours ago

Children Paid to Attend Anti-Corruption Rally, Says Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

1 day ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

1 day ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

1 day ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

Wed. Mar. 29

More events
Knight of Cups Cinema
Split Cinema
42nd Russian Antiquarian Salon Exhibition
Nekromantix Gig
Flight Opera
The Snow Maiden Opera

16 hours ago

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Team Jailed After Live Streaming Protests

18 hours ago

Children Paid to Attend Anti-Corruption Rally, Says Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

1 day ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

1 day ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

1 day ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

12 hours ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

13 hours ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

14 hours ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

15 hours ago
Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with sanctions from Kiev.

Pour that Perfect Pint

1 day ago
The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To ...

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

15 hours ago
Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with sanctions from ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Recruitment: changes are in progress
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Theater

A Better Gentleman

Mon. May. 22 Mon. May. 22
Theater of Nations
07:00 p.m.

Iskander Sakayev’s cabaret staging based on a romantic comedy by German expressionist writer Walter Hasenclever. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Pour that Perfect Pint

The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To help you navigate the increasingly sophisticated ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

On Sunday 27 March, Russia saw the biggest protests in years. From Vladivostok to Kaliningrad, Russians ...

Most Read

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+