St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

After months of conflict over one of Russia's most iconic cathedrals, the city of St. Petersburg may now put the issue to a public vote.

St. Petersburg’s City Election Commission has proposed a referendum on the fate of St. Isaac’s Cathedral, the Meduza news site reported. The state museum and popular tourism site has become a political football in a battle between religious and secular Russians.

In January, St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko sparked an intense controversy when he unilaterally decided to give the Russian Orthodox Church a 49-year-lease on St. Isaac's free of charge. The decision satisfied many Orthodox believers, but angered secular Russians.

Since Poltavchenko’s announcement, protesters and counter-protesters have staged demonstrations outside the cathedral every weekend. The conflict even added momentum to the anti-corruption protests in cities around Russia on Sunday.