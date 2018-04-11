News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 11 2018 - 08:04
By Reuters

Reddit Takes Down Hundreds of Accounts Linked to Russia's 'Troll Factory'

Robert Galbraith / Reuters

Social media network Reddit announced on Tuesday that it had taken down nearly a thousand accounts suspected of links to Russia's Internet Research Agency.

The company said 316 posts from the Russian accounts were made on the popular pro-Trump page, The_Donald, which reflected intense support for the New York businessman during the 2016 presidential campaign. 

The Internet Research Agency, based in St. Petersburg, Russia, employs hundreds of people to push pro-Kremlin content under phony social media accounts, according to U.S. lawmakers and researchers.

Read More
Facebook Cracks Down on Russian 'Troll Factory,' Deletes Hundreds of Accounts

The office of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies, including the Internet Research Agency, with engaging in a criminal and espionage conspiracy to tamper with the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign to support Donald Trump and disparage Hillary Clinton.

A court document released in February said those accused “had a strategic goal to sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

Moscow denies any meddling in the 2016 elections to help Republican Trump win.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner said in a statement following the Reddit announcement, "As the 2018 elections approach, I will continue pressing the nation's intelligence leaders and social media companies to be far more aggressive and proactive in responding to this threat."

Russian State Workers' Salaries Skyrocket Since Putin's Re-election Bid
News
March 12 2018
Russian State Workers' Salaries Skyrocket Since Putin's Re-election Bid
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Demonstration After Presidential Elections
News
March 12 2018
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Demonstration After Presidential Elections
Moscow to Deploy 17,000 Cops to 'Protect Public Order' During Russian Elections
News
March 13 2018
Moscow to Deploy 17,000 Cops to 'Protect Public Order' During Russian Elections

Latest news

Beer Sales Growth Still Seen Elusive in Russia as World Cup Looms
News
April 11 2018
Beer Sales Growth Still Seen Elusive in Russia as World Cup Looms
Egyptian Gets on His Bike for World Cup Road Trip
News
April 11 2018
Egyptian Gets on His Bike for World Cup Road Trip
Russian Naval Exercises Scheduled Off Syrian Coast Amid Expected U.S. Airstrike
News
April 11 2018
Russian Naval Exercises Scheduled Off Syrian Coast Amid Expected U.S. Airstrike
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox