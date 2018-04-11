Reddit Takes Down Hundreds of Accounts Linked to Russia's 'Troll Factory'

Social media network Reddit announced on Tuesday that it had taken down nearly a thousand accounts suspected of links to Russia's Internet Research Agency.

The company said 316 posts from the Russian accounts were made on the popular pro-Trump page, The_Donald, which reflected intense support for the New York businessman during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Internet Research Agency, based in St. Petersburg, Russia, employs hundreds of people to push pro-Kremlin content under phony social media accounts, according to U.S. lawmakers and researchers.

