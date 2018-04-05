'Recovering' Daughter of Poisoned Ex-Spy Phones Her Cousin in Russia, Media Report

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Britain along with her father Sergei, has phoned her cousin in Russia and said they are both recovering and that she expects to leave hospital soon, Russian state TV and the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

State TV announced on Wednesday evening that the conversation had taken place, saying it had been passed a recording of it by Yulia's cousin, Viktoria Skripal, and could not vouch for its authenticity.

Britain blames Russia for the nerve agent poisoning, something Moscow denies.

The attack left the Skripals in a critical condition, but on March 29 the hospital where they are being treated said Yulia was getting better, while the BBC, citing sources, said she was "conscious and talking."