The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin
Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax
The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked
Russians Learn to Love the Army
Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

Feb 21, 2017 — 13:35
— Update: 13:36

Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

Feb 21, 2017 — 13:35
— Update: 13:36
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) speaks with Vitaly Churkin during a UN Security Council meeting, Sept. 24, 2014. Julie Jacobson / AP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has published a poem dedicated to his country’s late permanent representative to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin.

Churkin died unexpectedly yesterday in New York, reportedly from heart problems, just a day shy of his 65th birthday. Since then, many politicians and diplomats have paid their respects to the veteran diplomat, who had served in the Russian Foreign Ministry since the 1970s, and as Russian ambassador to the UN since 2006.

Even Churkin’s biggest public foe in the United Nations, former U.S. Ambassador Samantha Powers, expressed her condolences in a tweet.

Today, the Russian Foreign Ministry published Lavrov’s poem on its official Facebook page.

In a preface to the poem, Lavrov noted that he and Churkin led parallel careers in the ministry and were both appointed deputy ministers in 1990.

Lavrov composed the poem to  "friend and colleague" Churkin in time for his 42nd birthday. The year was 1993, and the future ambassador was at that point stationed in war-torn Bosnia and Herzegovina. There, Lavrov wrote, Churkin was trying to get an “objective UN expert investigation" of the explosion at Sarajevo's Markale Market in Sarajevo, which others were "groundlessly trying to  blame on the Serbs.”

Churkin managed to get the "right result," Lavrov wrote. This inspired the future foreign minister to write a poem to his friend.

The Moscow Times has translated the poem in full. 

TO THE SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin

Through storms, snowfall, drifts

In the sights of NATO guns

And under the gaze of squinting Akashi,*

The diplomat stood his ground.

Neither threats, nor ultimatums

Broke his movement forward.

The world applauds the diplomat,

Gives him praise deserved.

You won’t find a better moment —

To mark your birthday in battle.

Special ambassador of the President,

You have done your work with honor.

At the closing of the Bosnian battle,

We drink to these manly deeds.

With all our hearts, we congratulate you, Vitaly!

Happy Birthday! Our side won!

February 21, 1994

*Yasushi Akashi — The UN General Secretary’s special representative in the Balkans during the first half of the 1990s.

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

13 hours ago

We look back at some of Churkin’s most outspoken remarks in his last few years as Russia's UN ambassador, when he earned a reputation for projecting the Kremlin’s tough talk and geopolitical realism to the ...

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
22 hours ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

15 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

18 hours ago

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, it is far from ordinary.

18 hours ago

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, it is far from ordinary.

19 hours ago

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

A 38-year-old Russian academic has been unmasked as the driving force behind the campaign to ban global porn giant Brazzers, and a lot ...

18 hours ago

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, it is far from ordinary.

23 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
23 hours ago

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

19 hours ago
A 38-year-old Russian academic has been unmasked as the driving force behind the campaign to ban global porn giant Brazzers, and a lot ...

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

20 hours ago
Two years after the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov ...

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

19 hours ago
A 38-year-old Russian academic has been unmasked as the driving force behind the campaign to ban global porn ...
20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

Two years after the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, a documentary film ...

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Russians Learn to Love the Army

For the third straight year in a row, the majority of Russians support conscription

