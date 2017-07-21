Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Rare ‘Putin Watch’ Fetches More Than $1 Mln at Monaco Auction
1 hour ago Russia's Top Goalscorer Considers Switch to 'Swamp Football'
3 hours ago Siemens Cuts Ties With Russian State Companies Over Crimea Breach
Russia
Russia's Top Goalscorer Considers Switch to 'Swamp Football'
Russia
Siemens Cuts Ties With Russian State Companies Over Crimea Breach
Russia
Azerbaijan Sentences Russian-Israeli Travel Blogger to 3 Years Behind Bars
Russia
ExxonMobil Given $2 Mln Fine for Breaching Anti-Russia Sanctions in Dealing With Sechin
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Rare ‘Putin Watch’ Fetches More Than $1 Mln at Monaco Auction

July 21, 2017 — 12:52
— Update: 13:25

Rare ‘Putin Watch’ Fetches More Than $1 Mln at Monaco Auction

July 21, 2017 — 12:52
— Update: 13:25
Monaco Legend Auctions

A wristwatch which allegedly belonged to President Vladimir Putin has fetched more than 1 million euros at a Monaco auction, but the Kremlin has denied all ties to the accessory.

An unidentified bidder paid 1.054 million euros ($1.2 million) for the Patek Philippe wristwatch Triple Complication model, auction house Monaco Legends told BBC Russia.

The platinum wristwatch with a golden clockface is an extremely rare model and it is only produced for VIP clients.

“As far as we know the client had ordered this watch to Patek Philippe in order to give it as a gift to the Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the auction house said.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told the state-run news agency TASS that the report on Putin’s watch going under the hammer was “fake news.”

"The auction house probably lied to the buyer to boost the price," he was cited as saying. "But the buyer should sort this out themselves with the auction house, since this watch never had anything to do with the president."

The Russian president reportedly has a soft spot for luxurious watches. In 2012, the Solidarity opposition group said his collection was worth at least 22 million rubles — six times his official income.

Unlike most people, Putin wears his watch on his right hand.

Putin's Watch Collection Dwarfs His Declared Income
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+