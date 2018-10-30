Rammstein Frontman Presented Lenin Gift by Russian Fans in Moscow

Russian fans have presented Till Lindemann, the frontman of the cult German rock band Rammstein, with a Lenin bust in Moscow, a week before the country traditionally celebrated the start of the October Revolution (Nov. 7).

When asked by the state-run RIA news agency about the present, Lindemann jokingly said: “Wonderful Lenin.” Lindemann had reportedly studied Lenin’s biography in school while growing up in East Germany.



In 2016, the singer called himself a victim of “Putin propaganda” after a fake photograph of him wearing a Putin T-shirt was circulated in the Russian media following a Rammstein concert in Moscow.