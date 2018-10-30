News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Oct. 30 2018 - 17:10

Rammstein Frontman Presented Lenin Gift by Russian Fans in Moscow

Till Lindemann (Alexander Shcherbak / TASS)

Russian fans have presented Till Lindemann, the frontman of the cult German rock band Rammstein, with a Lenin bust in Moscow, a week before the country traditionally celebrated the start of the October Revolution (Nov. 7).

When asked by the state-run RIA news agency about the present, Lindemann jokingly said: “Wonderful Lenin.” Lindemann had reportedly studied Lenin’s biography in school while growing up in East Germany. 

In 2016, the singer called himself a victim of “Putin propaganda” after a fake photograph of him wearing a Putin T-shirt was circulated in the Russian media following a Rammstein concert in Moscow. 

Read More
Rammstein Lead Singer Says He's Victim of Russian Propaganda

Lindemann is currently in Moscow for a literary concert of his poems, which will continue in St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk and Samara.

Russian Deputy’s Wife Shoots Twerking Video on Highway, Sparking Mass Traffic Delays
Meanwhile…
Oct. 12 2018
Russian Deputy’s Wife Shoots Twerking Video on Highway, Sparking Mass Traffic Delays
Russian Poet Mayakovsky Was the First Rapper, Culture Minister Claims
Meanwhile…
Oct. 16 2018
Russian Poet Mayakovsky Was the First Rapper, Culture Minister Claims

Latest news

Ingushetia's Constitutional Court Rules Against Divisive Land Swap Deal
News
Oct. 30 2018
Ingushetia's Constitutional Court Rules Against Divisive Land Swap Deal
Russian Conservatives Try to Regulate Halloween, Again
Meanwhile…
Oct. 30 2018
Russian Conservatives Try to Regulate Halloween, Again
NATO Head Accuses Russia of Violating INF Nuclear Treaty
News
Oct. 30 2018
NATO Head Accuses Russia of Violating INF Nuclear Treaty

Most read

Opinion

Putin’s Needy Little Helpers Are Ruining Russia (Op-ed)

News

42 Percent of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll

News

Bolton Says Russia Should 'Get out of' Crimea and Eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile…

Russian Mayor Hits 12-Year-Old With Car, Flees Scene

News

All Moscow Shawarma Joints Violate Food Safety Regulations, Consumer Watchdog Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter