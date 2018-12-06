Meanwhile…

Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing

Till Lindemann / alex_caligo / Instagram

Till Lindemann, the frontman of the cult German rock band Rammstein, shocked Muscovites this week when he entered his own book signing with a woman trailing him on a leash, on her knees and clad in a bondage suit.

Earlier, in advance of the anniversary of the October Revolution (Nov. 7), Russian fans presented Lindemann with a bust of Lenin, whose biography the singer reportedly studied in school while growing up in East Germany.

Read More Rammstein Frontman Presented Lenin Gift by Russian Fans in Moscow