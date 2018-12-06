Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing
Till Lindemann / alex_caligo / Instagram
Till Lindemann, the frontman of the cult German rock band Rammstein, shocked Muscovites this week when he entered his own book signing with a woman trailing him on a leash, on her knees and clad in a bondage suit.
Earlier, in advance of the anniversary of the October Revolution (Nov. 7), Russian fans presented Lindemann with a bust of Lenin, whose biography the singer reportedly studied in school while growing up in East Germany.
The rocker is currently in Russia for a literary concert of his poems in the capital, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk and Samara. Lindemann and his Rammstein group have gained fame for outrageous stunts and music videos exploring sexuality. The latest promotional stunt was in support of his book of poetry.