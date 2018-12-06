News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Dec. 06 2018 - 16:12

Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing

Till Lindemann / alex_caligo / Instagram

Till Lindemann, the frontman of the cult German rock band Rammstein, shocked Muscovites this week when he entered his own book signing with a woman trailing him on a leash, on her knees and clad in a bondage suit.

Earlier, in advance of the anniversary of the October Revolution (Nov. 7), Russian fans presented Lindemann with a bust of Lenin, whose biography the singer reportedly studied in school while growing up in East Germany. 

Rammstein Frontman Presented Lenin Gift by Russian Fans in Moscow

The rocker is currently in Russia for a literary concert of his poems in the capital, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk and Samara. Lindemann and his Rammstein group have gained fame for outrageous stunts and music videos exploring sexuality. The latest promotional stunt was in support of his book of poetry.

