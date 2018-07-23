Meanwhile…

Rain Floods Force Locals to Swim Down Streets in Southern Russia

Cities across Russia were flooded this weekend following several days of heavy rains. In dramatic social media footage, locals are seen walking through waist-high water and canoeing in southern Russian cities including Voronezh, Krasnodar and Saransk.

Surf's up! Residents of Togliatti didn't let the damp weather interfere with their beach day plans.



Публикация от Оренбург | Orenburg | Россия (@gorod_orenburg) 23 Июл 2018 в 12:32 PDT

Sometimes you just need to take the plunge — like these pedestrians in Krasnodar region.

Публикация от OksanaVoropaevа77 (@oksanavoropaeva77) 22 Июл 2018 в 1:22 PDT

Well, that's one way to keep your feet dry! Kids keep swinging in Voronezh region.

Публикация от Алина Викулина (@alinavikulina) 22 Июл 2018 в 1:44 PDT

Street flooding got especially serious in Saratov. Dear locals, this looks like a good excuse to spend the day inside.

Публикация от СтудияАвтозвукаBassBoxCulture (@bassboxculture) 22 Июл 2018 в 11:37 PDT

But for some, such as these pedestrians in Staraya Russa, nothing gets in the way of a stroll through town.

Публикация от Андрей Шелест (@shelest_53) 22 Июл 2018 в 11:54 PDT

While the weather was mostly an impediment, it also offered the opportunity for some beautiful shots — such as this dramatic landscape in Petrozavodsk.

Публикация от Marina (@submarinika) 22 Июл 2018 в 1:15 PDT

And the streets of St.Petersburg managed to stay bright and colorful despite the downpour.

Публикация от Sergey (@sergey3239292) 22 Июл 2018 в 1:16 PDT

Nevertheless, stay safe in your photographing endeavors! Lightning strikes Mashuk Mountain in Pyatigorsk.



Публикация от pyatigorsk_online (@pyatigorsk_online) 22 Июл 2018 в 12:38 PDT

Cars go sailing along Moscow's boulevards.

Публикация от Lerusha (@kermeit) 27 Июл 2015 в 9:53 PDT

Still, there's nothing quite so atmospheric as a stormy day in the Russian capital.

Публикация от Alina Bekleshova (@alina_ironlove) 30 Июн 2017 в 4:59 PDT

After all, there's always a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.