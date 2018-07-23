Rain Floods Force Locals to Swim Down Streets in Southern Russia
Cities across Russia were flooded this weekend following several days of heavy rains. In dramatic social media footage, locals are seen walking through waist-high water and canoeing in southern Russian cities including Voronezh, Krasnodar and Saransk.
Surf's up! Residents of Togliatti didn't let the damp weather interfere with their beach day plans.
Sometimes you just need to take the plunge — like these pedestrians in Krasnodar region.
Well, that's one way to keep your feet dry! Kids keep swinging in Voronezh region.
Street flooding got especially serious in Saratov. Dear locals, this looks like a good excuse to spend the day inside.
But for some, such as these pedestrians in Staraya Russa, nothing gets in the way of a stroll through town.
While the weather was mostly an impediment, it also offered the opportunity for some beautiful shots — such as this dramatic landscape in Petrozavodsk.
And the streets of St.Petersburg managed to stay bright and colorful despite the downpour.
Nevertheless, stay safe in your photographing endeavors! Lightning strikes Mashuk Mountain in Pyatigorsk.
Cars go sailing along Moscow's boulevards.
Still, there's nothing quite so atmospheric as a stormy day in the Russian capital.
After all, there's always a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.